BTS Are Taking An ‘Extended Break’ From Performing To Live More ‘Normal Lives’

It’s been confirmed that BTS are taking an “extended break” from the music industry to enjoy some well-deserved downtime away from the spotlight.

The K-Pop band consists of seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who have all enjoyed huge success across the globe over the past few years.

Getty

BigHitEntertainment said in a statement yesterday that the boys hope to “enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s” following their performance in Saudi Arabia in October as part of their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour.

“We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official extended period of rest and relaxation.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.”

Just yesterday, the band scooped four awards at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in California, proving that a period of relaxation time is more than deserved.

Even though fans will miss BTS's music and performances, the general consensus is that the group are right to take a step back from the madness and enjoy their success amongst family and friends.

They finally got the vacation that they deserve. Thank you so much BigHit for letting them rest. Enjoy your vacation babies. We'll miss u 💜 #HappyVacationsBTS #RestWellBTS pic.twitter.com/8vE56GVAuB — Jeon Kookie (@smolbunny__) August 12, 2019

thank god BTS are taking a 2 month break all this loving myself got me exhausted man #RestWellBTS pic.twitter.com/vMC4Ns59yY — 𝖇𝖊𝖊 🐝 (@ratedbangtann) August 11, 2019

It’s unclear how much time the band will be taking out, but we’ll be front and centre when they're ready to reunite.