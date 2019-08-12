BTS

BTS Are Taking An ‘Extended Break’ From Performing To Live More ‘Normal Lives’

It's unclear how long their hiatus will last

Monday, August 12, 2019 - 10:10

It’s been confirmed that BTS are taking an “extended break” from the music industry to enjoy some well-deserved downtime away from the spotlight. 

The K-Pop band consists of seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who have all enjoyed huge success across the globe over the past few years.

BigHitEntertainment said in a statement yesterday that the boys hope to “enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s” following their performance in Saudi Arabia in October as part of their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour.

“We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official extended period of rest and relaxation.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators.”

Just yesterday, the band scooped four awards at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in California, proving that a period of relaxation time is more than deserved.

Even though fans will miss BTS's music and performances, the general consensus is that the group are right to take a step back from the madness and enjoy their success amongst family and friends.

It’s unclear how much time the band will be taking out, but we’ll be front and centre when they're ready to reunite.

