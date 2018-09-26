BTS

BTS Deliver Jaw Dropping Performance Of 'IDOL' And 'I'M FINE' Live On Fallon

Plus, the K-Pop kings sat down for an interview and did the 'Fortnite dance challenge'!

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 10:28

Hot off the release of their latest album, Love Yourself: Answer, The Korean-Pop kings BTS delivered a jaw dropping performance of 'IDOL' and 'I'm Fine' on Jimmy Fallon hosted The Tonight Show.

As well as the performance, they sat down with the host to answer some questions and and take part in a HILARIOUS Fortnite themed dance challenge! 

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR BTS' MASSIVE HIT 'MIC DROP' BELOW:

View the lyrics
Yeah 누가 내 수저 더럽대
I don't care 마이크 잡음 금수저 여럿 패
버럭해 잘 못 익은 것들 스테끼 여러 개
거듭해서 씹어줄게 스타의 저녁에
World business 핵심
섭외 1순위 매진
많지 않지 이 class 가칠 만끽
좋은 향기에 악췬 반칙
Mic mic bungee

Mic mic bungee
Bright light 전진
망할 거 같았겠지만 I'm fine sorry
미안해 billboard
미안해 worldwide
아들이 넘 잘나가서 미안해 엄마
대신해줘 니가 못한 효도
우리 콘서트 절대 없어 포도
I do it I do it 넌 맛없는 라따뚜이
혹 배가 아프다면 고소해
Sue it

Did you see my bag
Did you see my bag
트로피들로 백이 가득해
How you think bout that
How you think bout that
Hater들은 벌써 학을 떼

이미 황금빛 황금빛 나의 성공
I'm so firin' firin' 성화봉송
너는 황급히 황급히 도망 숑숑
How you dare how you dare
How you dare
내 손에 트로피 아 너무 많아

너무 heavy 내 두 손이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
Lodi dodi 아 너무 바빠
너무 busy 내 온몸이 모잘라

Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
이거 완전 네 글자
사필귀정 ah
Once upon a time

이솝우화 fly
니 현실을 봐라 쌔 쌤통
지금 죽어도 난 개행복
이번엔 어느 나라 가
비행기 몇 시간을 타
Yeah I'm on the mountain
Yeah I'm on the bay
무대에서 탈진
Mic drop baam
Did you see my bag
Did you see my bag
트로피들로 백이 가득해

How you think bout that
How you think bout that
Hater들은 벌써 학을 떼
이미 황금빛 황금빛 나의 성공
I'm so firin' firin' 성화봉송
너는 황급히 황급히 도망 숑숑

How you dare how you dare
How you dare
내 손에 트로피 아 너무 많아
너무 heavy 내 두 손이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심

너네 말 말 조심
Lodi dodi 아 너무 바빠
너무 busy 내 온몸이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심

Haters gon' hate
Players gon' play
Live a life man
Good luck
더 볼 일 없어 마지막 인사야
할 말도 없어 사과도 하지 마
더 볼 일 없어 마지막 인사야
할 말도 없어 사과도 하지 마
잘 봐 넌 그 꼴 나지
우린 탁 쏴 마치 콜라지
너의 각막 깜짝 놀라지
꽤 꽤 폼나지 포 포 폼나지
Writer(s): SI HYUK BANG, NAM JUN KIM, HO WEON KANG, HO SEOK JEONG, DONG HYUK SHIN, NAMJUN KIM Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Just last month Korean-Pop superstar boyband BTS released their latest album Love Yourself: Answer, which has 25 tracks and serves as a compilation album for their previous albums Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Answer - as well as 7 new songs. 

Love Yourself: Answer was the first album from any K-Pop act to reach No. 1 on the US Album charts which was an AMAZING achievement. So, the boys took to The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon to show that world what they've got live on stage.

BTS performing 'IDOL' on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon / Credit: Getty Images

You can watch BTS' jaw dropping performance of their recent track 'IDOL', with some absolutely amazing dancing from all the members, below!

BTS Performs "Idol" on The Tonight Show

Just last month they released the remix and video of their lead single 'IDOL' which featured huge US rapper Nicki Minaj.

That wasn't all from BTS though! The biggest boyband in the world continued to prove their worth with a stunning performance of 'I'm Fine' on the show! We were totally floored by their simultaneous singing and dancing, they totally showed why they deserve their crown.

BTS Performs "I'm Fine" on The Tonight Show

Asides from how amazing the performances were, the star moment of the show was BTS and Jimmy taking part in a 'Fortnite Dance Challenge'.

They each took it in turn to recreate famous dance moves from the game, it's absolutelllly hilarious and you've got to check it out!

BTS and Jimmy Fallon Do the Fortnite Dance Challenge

But wait, there was more! They sat down with Jimmy for an interview, talking about talking at the UN, what thye've been doing in NYC and their dreams of going to the Grammys!

Jimmy Interviews the Biggest Boy Band on the Planet BTS

If you (somehow) aren't all that familiar with BTS yet, we've got you covered with an introductory guide right HERE

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Celebs talk about sexting
From Khloe Kardashian To Rihanna: 7 Celebs Who Got Real About Sexting
Scotty T Has Returned To Geordie Shore So Let's Relive His Classic Turbo Moments
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
YO! MTV Raps 2018
YO! MTV Raps UK – Everything You Need To Know About Series 1
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Lil Xan on Instagram.
Lil Xan Taken To Hospital For Eating Too Many Cheetos
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson does Casey Johnson&#039;s Makeup
Marnie Simpson Gives Casey Johnson A Full Face Of Makeup And The Results Are Unreal
People think Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting
People Think Meghan Markle Could Be Pregnant Because Of Her Hair Change
BTS performing &#039;IDOL&#039; on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
BTS Deliver Jaw Dropping Performance Of 'IDOL' And 'I'M FINE' Live On Fallon
Charlotte Crosby toenail injury
The Most Shocking Celebrity Injuries Ever: Including Hailey Baldwin And Lil Xan
Olly Murs
Get Your Questions In For Olly Murs!
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Savage First Impression Of Cole Sprouse
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death
Selena Gomez at Billboard Women in Music 2017.
Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Step Back From Social Media Again
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Jade Thirlwall attending London Fashion Week.
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Powerful Message About Body Positivity

More From BTS

BTS performing &#039;IDOL&#039; on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
BTS Deliver Jaw Dropping Performance Of 'IDOL' And 'I'M FINE' Live On Fallon
7 Of The Best Bits From BTS’ Grammy Museum Conversation
Nicki Minaj Joins BTS In The Music Video For Their New Track 'IDOL'
BTS
BTS Score Their First UK Top 40 Chart Hit With ‘IDOL’
BTS - IDOL - Music Video
BTS Smash Taylor Swift’s Record For Biggest YouTube Debut Of All Time With 'IDOL'
Everything That Happened At The 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs: Including Shawn Mendes, BTS and 5SOS
BTS at the 2018 Billboard Awards
Who Are BTS, And How Did K-Pop Reach No. 1 On The US Album Charts?
Jason Derulo Press Image
Jason Derulo Spills Deets On That Rumoured BTS Collab
BTS - Billboard Awards
BTS 'Love Yourself: Tear' Hits No.1 On Billboard Album Chart
MNEK
MNEK Has Worked On BTS' New Album 'Love Yourself: Tear'
BTS
The BTS Army Is Calling Out Racism In The Fandom
BTS
BTS Become First K-Pop Act with Multiple RIAA Certifications

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson does Casey Johnson&#039;s Makeup
Marnie Simpson Gives Casey Johnson A Full Face Of Makeup And The Results Are Unreal
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
London Celebrity Sightings: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown.
Love Island’s Ellie Brown And Charlie Brake Have Split
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
Charlotte Crosby toenail injury
The Most Shocking Celebrity Injuries Ever: Including Hailey Baldwin And Lil Xan
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon