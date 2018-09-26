BTS Deliver Jaw Dropping Performance Of 'IDOL' And 'I'M FINE' Live On Fallon

Hot off the release of their latest album, Love Yourself: Answer, The Korean-Pop kings BTS delivered a jaw dropping performance of 'IDOL' and 'I'm Fine' on Jimmy Fallon hosted The Tonight Show.

As well as the performance, they sat down with the host to answer some questions and and take part in a HILARIOUS Fortnite themed dance challenge!

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR BTS' MASSIVE HIT 'MIC DROP' BELOW:



Just last month Korean-Pop superstar boyband BTS released their latest album Love Yourself: Answer, which has 25 tracks and serves as a compilation album for their previous albums Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Answer - as well as 7 new songs.

Love Yourself: Answer was the first album from any K-Pop act to reach No. 1 on the US Album charts which was an AMAZING achievement. So, the boys took to The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon to show that world what they've got live on stage.

BTS performing 'IDOL' on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon / Credit: Getty Images

You can watch BTS' jaw dropping performance of their recent track 'IDOL', with some absolutely amazing dancing from all the members, below!



Just last month they released the remix and video of their lead single 'IDOL' which featured huge US rapper Nicki Minaj.

That wasn't all from BTS though! The biggest boyband in the world continued to prove their worth with a stunning performance of 'I'm Fine' on the show! We were totally floored by their simultaneous singing and dancing, they totally showed why they deserve their crown.



Asides from how amazing the performances were, the star moment of the show was BTS and Jimmy taking part in a 'Fortnite Dance Challenge'.

They each took it in turn to recreate famous dance moves from the game, it's absolutelllly hilarious and you've got to check it out!

But wait, there was more! They sat down with Jimmy for an interview, talking about talking at the UN, what thye've been doing in NYC and their dreams of going to the Grammys!



If you (somehow) aren't all that familiar with BTS yet, we've got you covered with an introductory guide right HERE.