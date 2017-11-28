BTS Give Debut Performance Of 'MIC Drop' On The Ellen Show

Now THIS is how it's done.

K-pop superstars BTS (Beyond The Scene, if you're curious) continue their Western takeover with their first American chat show appearance on The Ellen Show and they showed exactly why they're such a big deal.

The band performed their brand new single 'MIC Drop' for the first time ever, bringing their unparalleled energy and incredible choreography to the stage.

The band premiered the Steve Aoki remix of 'MIC Drop' - which also features 'Panda' rapper Desiigner - last week with an insane visual that showcases their amazing dancing ability with a killer performance, and they are even more impressive live.

RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook proved themselves a force to be reckoned with as they delivered the unstoppable performance, singing studio-perfect vocals while dancing ferociously.

Seriously, this performance is everything.

Getty Images

The 'MIC Drop' remix is set to be their first international smash hit thanks to Aoki's production makeover and the addition of an English verse, pre-chorus and chorus into the K-Pop mix.

We cannot get enough of it and can't wait to see more of what BTS can do after this live spectacle!

Words: Ross McNeilage

