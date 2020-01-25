BTS

BTS & Halsey's 'Boy With Luv' Named Greatest Video Of The 10s

..the last 10 years

Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 16:00

Oh my my my, the ARMY has spoken. BTS' 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey has been officially crowned the Greatest Video Of The 10s!

We shortlisted 50 music videos from the past decade, handed control over to the fans to vote for the ultimate winner and the K-pop superstars came out on top with over 59,000 votes!

BTS (방탄소년단) '작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey' Official MV

Faced with competition from some of the biggest artists and their incredible music videos of the last decade, including Beyoncé's 'Formation' and Childish Gambino's 'This Is America', BTS' team up with Halsey, which smashed YouTube records on it's release in April 2019 topped the poll with a 30,000 vote clear lead from their nearest contender, Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda'.

MTV's Greatest Videos Of The 10s Top 10 Results:

1. BTS Ft. Halsey - 'Boy With Luv'
2. Nicki Minaj - 'Anaconda'
3. One Direction - 'What Makes You Beautiful'
4. Little Mix - 'Black Magic'
5. Justin Bieber Ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Beauty And A Beat'
6. Beyoncé - 'Formation'
7. Lady Gaga Ft. Beyoncé - 'Telephone'
8. Taylor Swift - 'Blank Space'
9. Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'
10. Beyoncé - 'Run The World (Girls)'

[Getty]

BTS look set to continue their world domination in 2020. Pre-orders for their new album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 surpassed 3.42 million copies in just a week, setting a new record, without a fan hearing a single note of new music.

The band this week also announced a 2020 world tour including two dates in the UK at Twickenham Stadium on 3rd/4th July.

