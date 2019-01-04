BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Another day another slay.
On New Year's Eve, BTS stans everywhere were surprised with the gift of new solo music from member Jimin.
Making his solo debut, Jimin dropped ‘약속 (Promise)’, a slowed down acoustic tune that instantly hit us straight in the feels. So, it’s no wonder the incredible fans of the K-Pop artist broke a whole world record streaming the single.
Check out his debut song 'Promise' below:
Fans of the band were streaming so hard that they actually surpassed the SoundCloud record of 4.9 million streams in the first day held by Drake on his Pusha T diss track ‘Duppy Freestyle’. Jimin accumulated a whopping 8.5 million streams on the first day and has now more than 15 million in just four days. Legends only? We think so.
Jimin also sent out a Tweet thanking fans for the incredible reception:
It read: “Did you wait a long time? I finally made a public composition of my own songs for me, but I pray for you, the first is also immature, thank ☺️ #JIMIN #약속 you ami please listen a lot.”
2018 was a year of huge success for the singer and his K-Pop band members. Their world tour brought them to Europe to play some of their first and biggest shows to date, and they sold out TWO nights at the O2 arena. Not only that, but the band picked up their second Billboard #1 in the US in just six months with LOVE YOURSELF: Answer, the last installment in the LOVE YOURSELF concept series.
Oh, and the lead single ‘IDOL’ broke the Youtube record previously held by Taylor Swift for most views within 24 hours with an insane 45 million. The group and their fans are just unstoppable.
We can’t wait to see what the K-Pop superstars get up to in 2019.
