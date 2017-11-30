BTS Perform 'MIC Drop' and Greatest Hits On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! concert series has hosted everyone from Britney Spears to One Direction yet it has never hosted a K-Pop act until now.

BTS had big shoes to fill with their performance and they proved that they are unlike any other performer before them as they delivered a spectacular set of their greatest hits.

Korea's biggest pop act performed their brand new single 'MIC Drop' - their first official international release - along with five other hits that had not previously been performed outside of Asia.

RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook brought their emphatic energy to the stage with near-perfect live vocals and tightly choreographed routines we've come to expect from them.

They performed the Steve Aoki mix of 'MIC Drop' sans Desiigner and their first Korean number one single 'Blood, Sweat and Tears' for the televised portion, and went on to perform four others that are now on YouTube.

The rest of the concert saw them slay their hits 'I Need U', 'Fire', 'Save Me' and finally 'Go Go', which is taken from their record-breaking Love Yourself: Her EP.

Getty Images

Love Yourself: Her is the highest-charting K-Pop album in both the UK and the US, and we have a feeling their next release will be even bigger after 'MIC Drop'.

A music video, debut TV performance and televised concert all in one week? BTS' quest for worldwide domination is the gift that just keeps giving.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

GET THE LATEST GOSSIP FROM MTV NEWS BELOW