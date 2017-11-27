BTS Release Epic 'MIC Drop' Music Video With Steve Aoki

The BTS takeover continues.

You will definitely have seen or heard of BTS by now, the Korean superstar group whose electro-pop music is crossing over to English audiences, and they have just released their first potential international smash hit.

The K-Pop kings have a dropped a Steve Aoki remix of their song 'MIC Drop' featuring U.S. rapper Desiigner with a fiery visual to match.

The massive remix is a high-octane banger that switches the original song's pre-chorus, chorus and RM's verse to English, making it more accessible to Western audiences, while Desiigner adds his swag with an insane verse of his own.

BTS have already broke into the charts in the UK and US with their Korean-language releases, making history on both sides of the pond, so this could be absolutely huge.

They made UK chart history when their second album Wings debuted on the Official Albums Chart last year, while their most recent EP Love Yourself: Her reached Number 14 (!) this September.

Love Yourself: Her is now the highest-charting Korean album of all time in the UK and the US as it reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 7, outpeaking its UK position.

The new remix of 'MIC Drop' came about after BTS met Desiigner at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, with the 'Panda' rapper telling Billboard “It was just genuine vibes. We connected.”

“I add that extra energy to it,” he said of his verse on the remix. “Add that spice. That turned-up spice. All that extra."

Desiigner's verse is ommitted from the video as he doesn't appear but BTS make up for his absence, putting on an incredible performance with killer choreography and multiple different sets.

After performing 'DNA' at the American Music Awards last week, their worldwide takeover will continue this week with appearances on The Ellen Show and late-night chat shows in the U.S. so perhaps we'll be treated to a performance.

We are absolutely obsessed with the 'MIC Drop' remix. It's BTS time!

Words: Ross McNeilage

