BTS Score First Top 40 K-Pop Single in the US Ever

It doesn't take a genius to realise that BTS are the biggest boyband in the world. Ever since One Direction broke up the space has been vacant and these K-pop boys have quickly amassed a global following akin to Harry, Zayn, Niall, Liam and Louis.

Not only that but they've just scored their first US Top 40 hit with 'Mic Drop (feat. Desiigner)'!

IT IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING. BTS ARE TAKING OVER THE US CHARTS RIGHT NOW.

The Steve Aoki remix of 'Mic Drop (feat. Desiigner)' zoomed to the top of US iTunes as soon as it was released and it has now entered the Billboard Hot 100 at an incredible Number 28. With rising streams, it could rise higher in the weeks to come.

We couldn't be happier for Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. We love them.

[Getty]

Not only is 'Mic Drop' now BTS' highest charting single in the US but it is also the first single by a K-pop group to ever enter the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The only other K-pop act to reach the US Top 40 before was PSY with 'Gangnam Style'.

'Mic Drop' follows the international group's first huge Hot 100 single 'DNA'.

'DNA' peaked at Number 67 on the chart just two months ago in October.

Getty Images

'Mic Drop' has so far peaked at Number 47 on the UK singles chart.

With its incredible remix and video, we think that it will rise higher.

Words: Sam Prance

