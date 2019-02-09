Cadet

Rapper Cadet Dies In Car Crash Aged 28

The British rapper is being tributed after tragic passing...

Saturday, February 9, 2019 - 11:58

Cadet has died in a fatal car crash in the early hours of today.

The rising grime star was making his way to a gig in Staffordshire when the taxi he was travelling in became involved in the accident.

Twitter @Callmecadet

His family announced the devastating news on his official Instagram page before making it private, stating: "We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9th February 2019 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance."

"Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance."

The rapper was only just getting started, as his career hit a new milestone just a few months ago when his single 'Advice', with Deno Driz, became his first UK Top 40 hit.

Tributes to the star quickly have been arriving all morning, with everyone from Giggs to Example sharing their shock over the tragic news.

"Proper sad and shocked to hear this," Giggs said on Instagram. "Really sorry to Cadets family man,prayers and blessings to his family at this hard time. RIP CADET."

Proper sad and shocked to hear this. Really sorry to Cadets family man,prayers and blessings to his family at this hard time🙏 RIP CADET

Example shared his shock, remembering the rapper's inspiring "energy and ambition" in a touching tribute.

"[You had] So much positive energy. Smiling nonstop when I was with you, first time we met I felt as if I’d known you my whole life. Mad humble guy," he said. "This is a sad day for uk music."

"Rest in Paradise to UK Rap Superstar @Callmecadet . Your musical abilities, your flows, concepts and acting levels are forever incredible."

Getty Images

As Cadet was set to perform a set at this year's Wireless Festival, the organisers have announced that they will reserve his time to act as a tribute for him.

"We’ll be keeping his Wireless performance as a time to reflect on the memory of Blaine," they revealed in an official statement earlier today.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Cadet, and we're sending love to everyone in his memory. RIP.

