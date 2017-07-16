Caitlyn Jenner

Blac Chyna's Mum Launches Vile Transphobic Attack On Caitlyn Jenner

Tokyo Toni launched a tirade against Cait on Twitter

Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 13:08

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni has launched a transphobic assault against Caitlyn Jenner.

The 44-year-old reality star – whose real name is Shalana Hunter – launched a vile tirade against Cait, who is the step father of Rob Kardashian.

Instagram

Rob and Chyna, of course, have a daughter named Dream together, and Cait hit out at Rob recently after he ranted against Blac.

In a video posted on Twitter account WorldStarHipHop, however, Tokyo yelled: “This motherf**ing n****r, cause he’s a man dressed up and pretending to be a woman.”

Getty

She continued: “All that money you got, get a vocal coach, then I’m gonna finish with your motherf***ing a*s.”

Tokyo then appeared to defend Rob despite a lawsuit currently being brought against him by her daughter after sexual images ‘leaked’ online.

“You gonna say he stupid, instead of saying something encouraging and you gonna lie and say you don’t know Blac Chyna… Call me b***h, I’ve got some words for you,” she raged.

The reality star also called Caitlyn ‘Brucey’ – which is a jab at her former identity as Bruce Jenner.

WATCH! 7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Latest News

Disney Parks&#039; New Attractions

Every Amazing New Disney Ride, Hotel & Resort Announced At D23 2017

Star Wars Galaxy&#039;s Edge Disney Park

Disney Parks' New Star Wars Land Is Out Of This World

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Just Got Signed To A Record Label

Blac Chyna's Mum Launches Vile Transphobic Attack On Caitlyn Jenner

Nathan Massey won Love Island 2016

Love Island 2016 Winner Nathan Massey Reckon's He Knows Who Will Win The Show This Year

Camilla on Love Island

Who is Love Island’s biggest crier? The answer might surprise you...

Justin Bieber In Fresh Law Troubles After Being Stopped By Police While Driving

Ex on the Beach star Che McSorley

Ex On The Beach Star Che Mcsorley Says She Is Constantly Hassled For Threesomes With Her Twin

Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Workout Tips And Reveals Her Favourite Body Part

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Go Behind The Scenes Of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thor

Here’s How Thor Meets The Guardians Of The Galaxy In FIRST Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Kingdom Hearts 3

New TOY STORY World Unveiled For Kingdom Hearts 3 With 2018 Release Date

Aladdin

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

Harry Styles Reveals He Might Be Done With Acting After Dunkirk

http://www.mtv.co.uk/caitlyn-jenner/news/caitlyn-jenner-steals-the-show-at-glamours-women-of-the-year-awards-yay

Caitlyn Jenner Brands Rob Kardashian ‘Stupid’ For That Blac Chyna Rant

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

This Is The Age When You’re Considered Too Old To Go Clubbing

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

More From Caitlyn Jenner

Celebrity

Blac Chyna's Mum Launches Vile Transphobic Attack On Caitlyn Jenner

http://www.mtv.co.uk/caitlyn-jenner/news/caitlyn-jenner-steals-the-show-at-glamours-women-of-the-year-awards-yay
Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Brands Rob Kardashian ‘Stupid’ For That Blac Chyna Rant

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Caitlyn Jenner Dissing The Kardashians 

Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She And Kim Kardashian Aren’t On Speaking Terms Right Now

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Insists Sex Claims Caitlyn Jenner Makes In New Book Are 'All Made Up'

Caitlyn Jenner Recalls The Time Kylie and Kendall Caught Her Trying On Dresses

Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She’s Already Undergone Gender Reassignment Surgery

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Gets Super Emotional And Calls Kim Kardashian a "F**king Traitor" After Hearing She Styled Ex Caitlyn

Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Admits The Reason Why She Still Struggles With Dad Caitlyn's Transition As She Covers US Vogue

Music

Kanye West Drops Controversial 'Famous' Music Video That Includes A Naked Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift And More

http://www.mtv.co.uk/caitlyn-jenner/news/caitlyn-jenner-steals-the-show-at-glamours-women-of-the-year-awards-yay
Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Has A Quiet Father's Day Without The Kardashians: ‘Things Aren’t Going Great’

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

Ex on the Beach star Che McSorley
Celebrity

Ex On The Beach Star Che Mcsorley Says She Is Constantly Hassled For Threesomes With Her Twin

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Style

These Are The Actual Things Zoella Has In Her Amazing New House That You Can Buy

Celebrity

Blac Chyna's Mum Launches Vile Transphobic Attack On Caitlyn Jenner

Aladdin
Movies

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

Thor
Movies

Here’s How Thor Meets The Guardians Of The Galaxy In FIRST Avengers: Infinity War Trailer