Blac Chyna's Mum Launches Vile Transphobic Attack On Caitlyn Jenner

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni has launched a transphobic assault against Caitlyn Jenner.

The 44-year-old reality star – whose real name is Shalana Hunter – launched a vile tirade against Cait, who is the step father of Rob Kardashian.

Instagram

Rob and Chyna, of course, have a daughter named Dream together, and Cait hit out at Rob recently after he ranted against Blac.

In a video posted on Twitter account WorldStarHipHop, however, Tokyo yelled: “This motherf**ing n****r, cause he’s a man dressed up and pretending to be a woman.”

Getty

She continued: “All that money you got, get a vocal coach, then I’m gonna finish with your motherf***ing a*s.”

Tokyo then appeared to defend Rob despite a lawsuit currently being brought against him by her daughter after sexual images ‘leaked’ online.

“You gonna say he stupid, instead of saying something encouraging and you gonna lie and say you don’t know Blac Chyna… Call me b***h, I’ve got some words for you,” she raged.

The reality star also called Caitlyn ‘Brucey’ – which is a jab at her former identity as Bruce Jenner.

WATCH! 7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF