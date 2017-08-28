Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Admits That Her Relationship With The Kardashians Is 'Strained’

Uh-oh.

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 13:09

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about the current state of her relationship with the Kardashians and she's revealed that - her connection with Kendall and Kylie aside - she hasn't even spoken to rest of the clan in months.

While things have never been plain sailing in the Kardashian family, the 67-year-old has divulged that she doesn't have much of a clue about what's going on with the gang and that she wouldn't describe their relationship as close.

In an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O show, Caitlyn got candid about what the situation currently looks like in her personal life. "The relationship on the Kardashian side has been strained recently," she admitted.

"To be honest with you, I don't really talk to them. I haven't talked to them in months and months and months."

Getty

Caitlyn then explained that she's been "disappointed" by some of their actions in recent times. 

"I'm just disappointed in a lot of ways," she said. "I've tried desperately to make sure that my relationship with my two daughters Kendall and Kylie has stayed strong. Yesterday I saw Kylie and I went to dinner with Kendall last night."

This comes as Kris Jenner hit out at Caitlyn's suggestion that she was instrumental in the formation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "It's so absurd," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Getty

"I'm not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that," Kris added. "Maybe somebody should remind her that it's called Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Hopefully this lot manage to patch things up soon. After all, it's been a whole decade since their first episode aired on E! and it's safe to say they've pretty much conquered the entire world since then.

 


 

