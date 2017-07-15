Caitlyn Jenner Brands Rob Kardashian ‘Stupid’ For That Blac Chyna Rant

There probably isn’t a single person out there who thought that Rob Kardashian’s rant about Blac Chyna was going to solve any of their deepset issues but one person specifically has no problem in labelling his actions ‘stupid.’

After the Kardashians failed to publicly intervene during the x-rated tirade, Caitlyn Jenner has come out to make her opinion on the drama crystal clear, and she’s none too thrilled about her former step-son’s decision to leak Blac’s nudes all over the internet.

Getty

"I don't know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing," she said while guest co-hosting The View. "Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation- I've never met Blac Chyna. I've never met the kid. Rob, I haven't really had a serious conversation with in years. So I've kind of been out of that scene so I really can't comment on what's going on there."

While she didn't try to justify Rob’s outburst, the 67-year-old then went onto say that guys can sometimes “do stupid things” and that the Kardashians are all in quite a tough position of not being able to figure out what people’s true motives are.

"Guys, I know, I used to be over on that team, can be really stupid, okay, and do stupid things," Caitlyn, who revealed she was a transgender woman in 2015, responded. "I've tried to warn my kids—all of them, I've got a lot of kids—you gotta pick your friends. And it's tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived."

Getty

This all comes after Kris was said to be ‘devastated’ over the social-media tirade with a source telling E! News that the family are now channeling their attention on minimising the impact of all this on eight-month old Dream.

"Although the family has never been a fan of Chyna, they want what is best for Dream," a source said at the time. "The family is trying to focus on the positive things going on in their lives and hope that Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry. The family is upset and thinks that Rob's actions were inappropriate."

Hopefully Blac and Rob find some way to clear the air soon if only for the sake of baby Dream.

