Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Brands Rob Kardashian ‘Stupid’ For That Blac Chyna Rant

Yikes.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 15:31

There probably isn’t a single person out there who thought that Rob Kardashian’s rant about Blac Chyna was going to solve any of their deepset issues but one person specifically has no problem in labelling his actions ‘stupid.’ 

After the Kardashians failed to publicly intervene during the x-rated tirade, Caitlyn Jenner has come out to make her opinion on the drama crystal clear, and she’s none too thrilled about her former step-son’s decision to leak Blac’s nudes all over the internet.

Getty

"I don't know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing," she said while guest co-hosting The View. "Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation- I've never met Blac Chyna. I've never met the kid. Rob, I haven't really had a serious conversation with in years. So I've kind of been out of that scene so I really can't comment on what's going on there."

While she didn't try to justify Rob’s outburst, the 67-year-old then went onto say that guys can sometimes “do stupid things” and that the Kardashians are all in quite a tough position of not being able to figure out what people’s true motives are.

"Guys, I know, I used to be over on that team, can be really stupid, okay, and do stupid things," Caitlyn, who revealed she was a transgender woman in 2015, responded. "I've tried to warn my kids—all of them, I've got a lot of kids—you gotta pick your friends. And it's tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived."

Getty

This all comes after Kris was said to be ‘devastated’ over the social-media tirade with a source telling E! News that the family are now channeling their attention on minimising the impact of all this on eight-month old Dream. 

"Although the family has never been a fan of Chyna, they want what is best for Dream," a source said at the time. "The family is trying to focus on the positive things going on in their lives and hope that Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry. The family is upset and thinks that Rob's actions were inappropriate."

Hopefully Blac and Rob find some way to clear the air soon if only for the sake of baby Dream.

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

Latest News

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Kingdom Hearts 3

New TOY STORY World Unveiled For Kingdom Hearts 3 With 2018 Release Date

Aladdin

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

Harry Styles Reveals He Might Be Done With Acting After Dunkirk

http://www.mtv.co.uk/caitlyn-jenner/news/caitlyn-jenner-steals-the-show-at-glamours-women-of-the-year-awards-yay

Caitlyn Jenner Brands Rob Kardashian ‘Stupid’ For That Blac Chyna Rant

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

This Is The Age When You’re Considered Too Old To Go Clubbing

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player

The Single AF cast arrive in Paris

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Lea Michele Shares Touching Tribute To Cory Monteith On The Four Year Anniversary Of His Death

"F**k It!" Friday: World Youth Skills Day Special

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

More From Caitlyn Jenner

http://www.mtv.co.uk/caitlyn-jenner/news/caitlyn-jenner-steals-the-show-at-glamours-women-of-the-year-awards-yay
Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Brands Rob Kardashian ‘Stupid’ For That Blac Chyna Rant

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Caitlyn Jenner Dissing The Kardashians 

Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She And Kim Kardashian Aren’t On Speaking Terms Right Now

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Insists Sex Claims Caitlyn Jenner Makes In New Book Are 'All Made Up'

Caitlyn Jenner Recalls The Time Kylie and Kendall Caught Her Trying On Dresses

Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She’s Already Undergone Gender Reassignment Surgery

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Gets Super Emotional And Calls Kim Kardashian a "F**king Traitor" After Hearing She Styled Ex Caitlyn

Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Admits The Reason Why She Still Struggles With Dad Caitlyn's Transition As She Covers US Vogue

Music

Kanye West Drops Controversial 'Famous' Music Video That Includes A Naked Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift And More

http://www.mtv.co.uk/caitlyn-jenner/news/caitlyn-jenner-steals-the-show-at-glamours-women-of-the-year-awards-yay
Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Has A Quiet Father's Day Without The Kardashians: ‘Things Aren’t Going Great’

Celebrity

Scott Disick Feels A ‘Real Connection’ To Caitlyn Jenner After Her Transition

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Life

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Aladdin
Movies

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5