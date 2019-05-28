Call Me Loop

Watch Call Me Loop’s MTV PUSH Live Performance Of 'Drama' Live At Tape London

Get a dose of pure, unadulterated pop from Call Me Loop...

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 09:56

Call Me Loop is the new pop artist fresh out of London that you need to be listening to.

Born in Surrey, now living in South London, the singer is making her name known all over with her cool and original sound. With her single ‘Give ‘n’ Take’ garnering over 15 million streams, and her latest EP Drama, featuring her successful single ‘Silly Boy’ growing in streams every day, the singer is set to take over in 2019, and we can’t wait to see it.

Credit: Max Archer

We invited the singer down to perform at MTV PUSH Live at Tape London alongside Madison Beer and Lizzo, and the crowd was instantly won over by her energetic and colourful set.

With a sound that lives and breathes true, unadulterated, original, pop, Call Me Loop doesn’t need to take from anyone else when it comes to her music. She’s an artist who experiments in all the right ways, and the final result is a blend of infectious hooks and a sound that combines both British and American pop in it’s best form.

We’re obsessed with her bold and catchy lyricism and can’t wait to see her take off this year. It’s certain to be one to remember for the singer.

Watch Call Me Loop’s Performance here:

