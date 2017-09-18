Call of Duty: WWII

Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle

Call Of Duty fans are going to want this.

Monday, September 18, 2017 - 16:59

Sony has announced a new Call of Duty: WWII-themed PlayStation 4 console bundle.

Announced on the PlayStation EU Blog, the bundle includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 decorated in a camouflage pattern, and a matching, army green PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller. It also includes a standard, physical edition of Call of Duty: WWII.

Sony

You do, however, get to play the DLC-packs up to 30-days early (although they’re not necessarily included in the price/bundle), plus every PS4 bundle will get a Divisions Pack, a Nazi Zombies Pack, and a Weapon Unlock Token, too.

Sony

That’s right - there’s more than one bundle! If the camouflage pattern doesn’t rock your boat, there’s also bundles available with a jet black 1TB console, and also a jet black PS4 Pro 1TB console, if you fancy 4K graphics. You’ll also get Sony’s interactive party game, That’s You! bundled in, too.

Sony

As yet, Sony hasn’t confirmed the UK price, but the bundle stateside has been priced at $299 - which is around £223 (although don’t expect a straight currency conversion here!). All will be available when the game is released on November 3, 2017.

Wondering what else is new? Here’s our pick of the latest games!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!

  • Square Enix
    1 of 30
  • Square Enix
    2 of 30
  • Square Enix
    3 of 30
  • Square Enix
    4 of 30
  • Square Enix
    5 of 30
  • Square Enix
    6 of 30
  • Square Enix
    7 of 30
  • Square Enix
    8 of 30
  • Square Enix
    9 of 30
  • Square Enix
    10 of 30
  • Square Enix
    11 of 30
  • Square Enix
    12 of 30
  • Square Enix
    13 of 30
  • Square Enix
    14 of 30
  • Square Enix
    15 of 30
  • Square Enix
    16 of 30
  • Square Enix
    17 of 30
  • Square Enix
    18 of 30
  • Square Enix
    19 of 30
  • Square Enix
    20 of 30
  • Square Enix
    21 of 30
  • Square Enix
    22 of 30
  • Square Enix
    23 of 30
  • Square Enix
    24 of 30
  • Square Enix
    25 of 30
  • Square Enix
    26 of 30
  • Square Enix
    27 of 30
  • Square Enix
    28 of 30
  • Square Enix
    29 of 30
  • Square Enix
    30 of 30

 

Latest News

Demi Lovato Reveals that JAY-Z Advised Her to Release 'Sorry Not Sorry'

10 Reality Couples That Were Together For a Shockingly Short Time Before They Got Engaged

Call of Duty PS4

Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle

Nicole Kidman Kissed Alexander Skarsgard At The Emmys And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Gender Equality In Bizarre Foot Massage Interview

Sam Smith Debuts His Stunning 'Too Good at Goodbyes' Music Video

Love Island’s Montana Brown Takes The Reins At MTV News For The First Time

Lady Gaga Releases Emotional Statement About Cancelling Tour Dates

Get Ready For MTV Music Week Ahead Of The 2017 EMAs!

Miley Cyrus Reveals That She And Liam Hemsworth Aren't Thinking About Marriage

Caroline Flack Finally Comes Clean About 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Romance Rumours

11 Reality Stars Who Coupled Up And Left Us Beyond Confused

Kylie Jenner's Latest Mesh Bra Selfie Is Seriously NSFW

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Love Island's Dom Lever and Jess Shears Are Engaged And Planning Babies

Little Mix

Little Mix's 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' Music Video Is Here And It's Amazing

Brooklyn Beckham Is Pining After Chloe Moretz And It's Literally All Too Adorable

Nick Jonas Praises His 'Inspiring' Ex Selena Gomez For Her Strength Following Kidney Transplant

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Gary Beadle Has Been Preparing For Impending Fatherhood And Already Has This KEY Skill Down

More From Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty PS4
Games

Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle

Call of Duty: WWII
Games

Here’s When You’ll Be Able To Play Call of Duty: WWII

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Relationship Issues With Dylan Siggers In The Best Way

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Comes Clean About Her Current Relationship Status With Ste Rankine

Celebrity

Charlotte Dawson Spent Almost £1,000 During Date Disaster

Sophie Kasaei reveals that a new family member is joining Geordie Shore
Celebrity

The Geordie Shore Family Will Get Bigger When New Series Starts Filming

Jemma Lucy Goes On Fuming Snapchat Tirade After Being Refused Entry To Harrods

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Hits Back At Haters That Trolled Her For Buying A Mercedes

Life

14 Gross Things Everyone In A Relationship Does

The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday