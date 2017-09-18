Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle

Sony has announced a new Call of Duty: WWII-themed PlayStation 4 console bundle.

Announced on the PlayStation EU Blog, the bundle includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 decorated in a camouflage pattern, and a matching, army green PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller. It also includes a standard, physical edition of Call of Duty: WWII.

Sony

You do, however, get to play the DLC-packs up to 30-days early (although they’re not necessarily included in the price/bundle), plus every PS4 bundle will get a Divisions Pack, a Nazi Zombies Pack, and a Weapon Unlock Token, too.

Sony

That’s right - there’s more than one bundle! If the camouflage pattern doesn’t rock your boat, there’s also bundles available with a jet black 1TB console, and also a jet black PS4 Pro 1TB console, if you fancy 4K graphics. You’ll also get Sony’s interactive party game, That’s You! bundled in, too.

Sony

As yet, Sony hasn’t confirmed the UK price, but the bundle stateside has been priced at $299 - which is around £223 (although don’t expect a straight currency conversion here!). All will be available when the game is released on November 3, 2017.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx