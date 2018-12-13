Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2018

We were obsessed from the get go when Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa dropped their music video for ‘One Kiss’ but we didn’t realise quite how much until we gathered the facts and figures for this year’s MTV Video Play Awards.

The bop, which spent eight weeks alone at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, has come out on top as MTV’s most played music video of 2018!

Based on cumulative global on air music video plays from 1st January to 3rd December 2018, ‘One Kiss’ heads up a list of the 20 biggest bangers revealed today including tunes from Ariana Grande, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Post Malone and more.

In no particular order, check out the Top 20 most played music videos across MTV international this year here…

2018 MTV Video Play Awards Top 20 Music Videos:

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato – Solo

Marshmello & Anne-Marie – FRIENDS

Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen – These Days

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)

Ariana Grande – no tears left to cry

David Guetta & Sia – Flames

Drake – God’s Plan

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – Girls Like You

Jonas Blue ft. Jack & Jack – Rise

Selena Gomez, Marshmello – Wolves

Drake – In My Feelings

Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey – The Middle

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - Échame La Culpa

Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Rita Ora – Anywhere

Nicky Jam x J. Balvin – X

Post Malone Ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Psycho

Jax Jones ft. Ina Wroldsen – Breathe