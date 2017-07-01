Calvin Harris Has Sorta Apologised For His Behaviour After Splitting Up With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were a fairly low-key couple. Well, as low-key as two super famous people dating can be, but their break up was a mess that we all got to watch.

And Calvin was responsible for a lot of that mess thanks to his outburst on Twitter over Taylor and her writing credits on his Rihanna collaboration, This is What You Came For.

With the benefit of time Calvin’s realised that his rant wasn’t really his finest moment, and he’s now basically apologised via an interview in GQ magazine.

​“It was completely the wrong instinct. I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped,” admits Calvin.

“It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicised than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus,” he adds.

Now on to that whole Twitter drama, which Calv blames on their pressure of breaking up from Taylor.

“I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realise that none of that matters. I'm a positive guy. For both of us it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn't right, so it ended, but all of the stuff that happened afterwards...” he said before trailing off.

We're just glad that there's no more drama between these two.

Words: Olivia Cooke

