Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

OMG. Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean have dethroned 'Despacito' on the UK singles chart.

'Feels' is this week's UK Number 1 single!

'Feels' is the third all-star collaboration to knock 'Despacito' off the top spot. In June Artists for Grenfell were Number 1 with their charity single 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' and just last month DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller snatched the Number 1 spot from Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber with their Santana sampling hit 'Wild Thoughts'.

The Calvin single is the Scottish DJ's first UK Number 1 since 'Summer' topped the charts in 2014 and his eighth overall.

This makes Calvin the British male solo artist with the second most UK Number 1 singles behind only Cliff Richard.

Elsewhere on the singles chart French Montana and Swae Lee climb up to Number 2 with 'Unforgettable' and 'Wild Thoughts' drops to Number 3. 'Despacito', on the other hand, falls to Number 4 after logging 11 non-consecutive weeks at Number 1.

Rounding off the Top 5 is Dua Lipa with her latest single 'New Rules'.

'New Rules' is Dua's first Top 5 single!

Further down on the chart, Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don jump to Number 16 with 'Instruction', The Script rise up to Number 17 with their new single 'Rain' and Charli XCX scores her seventh Top 40 hit with 'Boys' debuting at Number 35.

On the albums chart Ed Sheeran returns to Number 1 with ÷ and Glen Campbell leaps to Number 2 with his last album Adios.

Meanwhile Arcade Fire, Rag'n'Bone Man and Lana Del Rey sit at Numbers 3, 4 and 5 with each of their latest albums.

