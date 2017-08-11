Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

'Feels' overtakes 'Despacito' on the UK Singles Chart...

Friday, August 11, 2017 - 14:45

OMG. Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean have dethroned 'Despacito' on the UK singles chart. 

'Feels' is this week's UK Number 1 single!

Copyright [Getty]

'Feels' is the third all-star collaboration to knock 'Despacito' off the top spot. In June Artists for Grenfell were Number 1 with their charity single 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' and just last month DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller snatched the Number 1 spot from Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber with their Santana sampling hit 'Wild Thoughts'.

The Calvin single is the Scottish DJ's first UK Number 1 since 'Summer' topped the charts in 2014 and his eighth overall.

This makes Calvin the British male solo artist with the second most UK Number 1 singles behind only Cliff Richard.

Getty Images

Elsewhere on the singles chart French Montana and Swae Lee climb up to Number 2 with 'Unforgettable' and 'Wild Thoughts' drops to Number 3. 'Despacito', on the other hand, falls to Number 4 after logging 11 non-consecutive weeks at Number 1.

Rounding off the Top 5 is Dua Lipa with her latest single 'New Rules'.

'New Rules' is Dua's first Top 5 single!

[Getty]

Further down on the chart, Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don jump to Number 16 with 'Instruction', The Script rise up to Number 17 with their new single 'Rain' and Charli XCX scores her seventh Top 40 hit with 'Boys' debuting at Number 35.

On the albums chart Ed Sheeran returns to Number 1 with ÷ and Glen Campbell leaps to Number 2 with his last album Adios.

Meanwhile Arcade Fire, Rag'n'Bone Man and Lana Del Rey sit at Numbers 3, 4 and 5 with each of their latest albums.

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up to guess who will make a splash on the charts next week.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Calvin Harris 2017

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

Britney Spears Concert Disrupted By Man Charging Onstage

Louisa Johnson Reveals Dream Hip-Hop Collaboration For Debut Album, Coming "Soon"

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...

Zedd Announces Collaborations With Sigrid and Khalid

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Yet Another Love Island Star Could Be Set To Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Becca D&#039;s DEADLY x MTV At Strawberries &amp; Creem Festival 2017

Becca Dudley Grills Shaggy, Wiley & More As She Takes DEADLY To Strawberries & Creem Festival

Zedd Admits He Couldn’t Handle Dating Selena Gomez Because Of All The Attention

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sam Thompson Flicks Jemma Lucy's Nipple And Pays A Hefty Price

Taylor Swift Testifies In Groping Trial: “He Grabbed My Bare Ass”

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Kylie Jenner Is Donating A Portion Of Her Lip Kit Proceeds To Cancer Research

Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At The 2017 VMAs!

More From Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris 2017
Music

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Music

Diplo, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers: Who Is The Highest Paid DJ In The World?

Calvin Harris

Cash Out (Ft. ScHoolboy Q, PARTYNEXTDOOR & D.R.A.M.) (Official Audio) [Explicit]

Calvin Harris

Rollin (Ft. Future & Khalid) (Official Audio) [Explicit]

Calvin Harris

Heatstroke (Ft. Young Thug, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande) (Official Audio) [Explicit]

Calvin Harris

Slide (Ft. Frank Ocean & Migos) (Official Audio) [Explicit]

Calvin Harris has admitted that calling out Taylor Swift on Twitter really wasn’t cool
Celebrity

Calvin Harris Has Sorta Apologised For His Behaviour After Splitting Up With Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris

New Music Out This Week (30th June 2017)

New Music Round-Up: JAY-Z, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars and more

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris: Collab King

Calvin Harris

Feels (Ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean) [Explicit]

Calvin Harris

Feels (Ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean) (Audio Preview)

Trending Articles

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marty McKenna Chips In On Jemma Lucy And Sarah Harding's Celebrity Big Brother Feud

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

TV Shows

9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’

Chloe Ferry explains why she needs subtitles on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Cheekily Points Out That Love Island’s Chris Hughes & Kem Cetinay Copied Geordie Shore's Rap Banter

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Faces Brutal Backlash After Fans Slam THIS Beauty Decision