Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris Urged To Remix The Spice Girls In Honour Of Marriage Equality

The DJ made a gentleman's pact and the internet is waiting on the results.

Friday, December 8, 2017 - 15:19

Calvin Harris is being urged to fulfil a pact he made back in 2012 about remixing Spice Girls hit ‘Two Become One’ in celebration of Australia legalising marriage equality.

The deal was made in a backstage bar in Sydney, when a man called Filip Odzak - who has since gone viral - entered a conversation with the Scottish DJ about his dream wedding song. 

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

At the time, Calvin promised to remix Odsack’s chosen track when the law was eventually passed - which means Filip is now legally and morally entitled to call out Calvin on his one-time promise.

In a DM that has since been made public, Filip said: “We made a deal - sealed with a handshake - that you would remix the Spice Girls' 2 Become 1 when marriage equality was finally legalised in Australia.

He added: "Well, it just happened today. For five years I've been waiting for this! I'm very excited to hear what you do with the track to celebrate the occasion."

After racking up a casual 12,000 likes, Emma Bunton has now thrown her support behind the idea: “Let’s spice up Calvin Harris! It would be fab for Calvin to remix 2 Become 1,” she told The Sun.

And in an interview with Australia’s Power Rack radio show, Filip had a final point to make: “Calvin Harris just do it! You’re very rich, you can have anything you want. I’ve got nothing, just do this for me.”

The world is waiting, Calvin. 

 

 

 

