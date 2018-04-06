Calvin Harris

New Music Round-Up: Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Justin Bieber

John Legend, The Aces, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Charli XCX all deliver the goods this week also...

Friday, April 6, 2018 - 10:44

Singles

Calvin HarrisDua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss (Lyric Video)

The UK's dance master strays from the muted vibes of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 to return to the dance floor with Dua Lipa on 'One Kiss', a romantic house anthem that'll be sure to dominate the charts this summer.

Poo Bear - 'Hard 2 Face Reality (feat. Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica)'

Poo Bear - Hard 2 Face Reality (Audio) ft. Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica

Justin Bieber's right-hand man Poo Bear is stepping out on his own with his first solo album this week, which includes an updated version of their 2014 collaboration 'Hard 2 Face Reality', now featuring a verse from the brilliant Jay Electronica.

John Legend & BloodPop - 'A Good Night'

A Good Night

John Legend revisits the night he met his wife Chrissy Teigen on 'A Good Night', a soulful collaboration with BloodPop.

A$AP Rocky - 'A$AP Forever (feat. Moby)'

A$AP Rocky - A$AP Forever (Official Video) ft. Moby

This week is packed of surprise collaborations yet A$AP Rocky and Moby might be the most unexpected of them all, however the two musical legends make magic with 'A$AP Forever'.

Tove Styrke - 'On the Low'

Tove Styrke - On the Low

Let it be known that Tove Styrke is one of pop's most exciting artists today. 'On the Low' is the fourth single to come from the Swede princess' upcoming third album 'SWAY' and it's more effortless pop perfection. 4/4 certified bops.

Friendly Fires - 'Love Like Waves'

Friendly Fires - Love Like Waves (Lyric Video)

Oh, how we've missed Friendly Fires. Seven years after their last album, they return in a huge way this week with the shimmering, indie-dance of 'Love Like Waves'.

Wiley - 'Certified (feat. Shakka)'

Certified (feat. Shakka)

Wiley - aka The Godfather of Grime - drops an infectious bop with Shakka that'll get your hips moving and shoulders grooving.

Azealia Banks - 'Anna Wintour'

Anna Wintour

If you wrote off Azealia Banks in the past few years then get ready to stan once again because she has returned with a roaring anthem in 'Anna Wintour', undeniably her best song since her debut album Broke With Expensive Taste.

EO - 'German'

EO - German [Music Video] | GRM Daily

New kid on the block EO knocks it out the park with his debut single 'German', a laidback R&B tune à la 'Barking'.

Mullally - 'Sweet Coffee (feat. Bassette)'

Sweet Coffee (feat. Bassette)

Mullally delivers the dreamiest track of the week with 'Sweet Coffee'. His hypnotising vocals, the laidback production and Bassette's feature make for one rather perfect song.

Ben Howard - 'A Boat To An Island On The Wall'

A Boat To An Island On The Wall

Four years after his second album topped the charts, Ben Howard returns with the lead single from its just-announced follow-up Noonday Dream.

Albums

Cardi BInvasion Of Privacy

Invasion of Privacy

At last! Cardi B's long-awaited debut album Invasion Of Privacy is finally out and, giiiiirl, did she deliver. Collaborations with SZA, Kehlani, Chance the Rapper, YG, Bad Bunny and J Balvin (what a line-up) only add to the magic that the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper's charisma and energy brings with each and every second. This is one of the strongest rap debuts in recent years and proves that Miss Bardi is by no means a one-hit wonder, as all 13 tracks are waiting to climb the charts.

Thirty Seconds To Mars - AMERICA

AMERICA

Thirty Seconds To Mars get political on their fifth studio album AMERICA, which includes fire collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Halsey and Zedd. 'Live Like a Dream' and 'Rescue Me' are both 30STM at their very best.

Kylie Minogue - Golden

Golden

Kylie Minogue has given us some of the best pop songs ever made - 'Wow', 'Kids', 'Love At First Sight' - throughout her incredible career, however she's not so focused on the dance floor for her fourteenth (!!) album Golden. The introspective, country-influenced album is a truly gorgeous set that she pulls off with the ease of a veteran and, of course, it all comes with a disco ball sheen.

Snakehips - Stay Home Tapes EP

STAY HOME TAPES (= --__-- =)

From 'All My Friends' to 'Cruel', Snakehips have consistently delivered massive bops. On their Stay Home Tapes EP, they tap into a carefree, hip-hop utopia with a host of major collaborators, from  Jeremih to Jay Prince. The lead single 'Cruzin'' with St Rulez is one of the best singles of the year so far, and the whole EP matches up nicely.

SG Lewis - Dusk

Dusk

SG Lewis drops the first instalment of his 'Dusk, Dark, Dawn' series with Dusk, a 6-track disco-heavy ode to clubs that singles him out as one of the most exciting artists in dance music right now.

The Aces - When My Heart Felt Volcanic

When My Heart Felt Volcanic

Are you after some euphoric, synth-guitar-pop that's tailor-made for summer days and whirlwind romances? Look no further. The Aces' anticipated debut album When My Heart Felt Volcanic arrives this week and it's wall-to-wall bops that more than lives up to the hype. 'Put It on the Line' is crying out to be a single so, please, make it happen girls.

Lil Xan - Total Xanarchy

TOTAL XANARCHY

Rising star Lil Xan teams up with Charli XCX, 2 Chainz, YG and Rae Sremmurd on his debut album Total Xanarchy, an impressive collection of low-key bangers.

Kali Uchis - Isolation

Isolation

Kali Uchis' incredible first full-length release, Isolation, is out today, complete with mesmerising collaborations with Tame Impala ('Tomorrow'), Tyler, the Creator and Jorja Smith.

Words: Ross McNeilage

New Music Round-Up: Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Justin Bieber
