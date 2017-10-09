Camila Cabello

Attention Camilizers! This Is Your Chance To Ask Camila Cabello ANYTHING

Submit your questions and she might just answer it on MTV Asks!

Monday, October 9, 2017 - 17:04

Since going solo, Camila Cabello has racked up four Top 20 hits in just ten months. With her latest single 'Havana' burning up the charts, we've invited the pop starlet in to find out everything about her solo debut on MTV Asks.

This is where YOU come in! Are you Camila's biggest fan? Do you have a question you've been dying to ask her? Well, this is your chance...

All we need you to do is come up with the most interesting question you can possibly think of, put it in our submission form below and then wait to see if yours is chosen when MTV Asks Camila Cabello airs on MTV Music later this year...

'OMG' - we know! Now... what are you waiting for?

Words: Ross McNeilage

Camila Cabello - Havana (Audio) ft. Young Thug

