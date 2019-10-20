Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Hit Back At Rumours They’ve Already Broken Up

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have shut down rumours that their romance has come to an end after fans speculated about his decision to delete their hilarious kissing video.

The couple have been dating for a few months now and have already dealt with their fair share of criticism. At the beginning of their romance, some online trolls felt the need to drag everything from the way they look at each other to the way they show affection.

Getty Images

At the time, Shamila posted a demonstration of their kissing technique to poke fun at some of the mean comments. A few days ago, Shawn must’ve decided that the video had served its purpose and removed it from his profile.

Posting a screenshot of her Snapchat Discover page, Camila has now shut down a headline’s claim that the pair have broken up, responding: “well when the f**k were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes.”

Instagram

For his part, Shawn took to social-media to share the cutest picture of himself snuggling the 22-year-old. Fans rushed to comment on the picture: “To those people saying that they broke up, say it again…”

Just recently, he opened up about a typical date with Camila during a fan Q&A as she revealed: “I have known him for such a long time and he just feels like home to me so I'm really happy."

Getty

Shamila lives on to fight another day. Now when can we expect more cute content?