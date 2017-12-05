Camila Cabello Announces Debut Album 'Camila'

Camilizers! Your queen has spoken.

Following a long delay and with a brand new title, Camila Cabello has announced her debut album's release date, artwork and (most importantly) THE BRAND NEW TITLE.

The 'Havana' superstar wears her heart on her sleeve so it's only natural that her first solo release is self-titled, hence Camila.

View the lyrics Hey...



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)

There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)

Havana, ooh



(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"

When he came in

(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with

But I can't without

(You) I knew him forever in a minute

That summer night in

(June) And papa says he got malo in him



He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)

I knew it when I met him

I loved him when I left him

Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)

And then I had to tell him

I had to go...

(Oh na-na-na-na-na)



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana, ooh na-na



(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus

Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn

Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam

Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)

Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me

Get to diggin' on me (on me)

She waited on me (then what?)

Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)

This is history in the makin' on me (on me)

Point blank, close range, that B

If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)

I was gettin' mula, man they feel me



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana, ooh na-na



Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)

Take me back, back, back like

(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back like

(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back like

(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back

Hey... hey...

Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)

Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)

Take me back to my...



Havana, ooh na-na

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na



Uh huh

Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)

Oh na-na-na...

Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)

Oh na-na-na

Writer(s): Camila Cabello

She revealed all details with the unveiling of its tropical artwork, showing Camila looking absolutely gorgeous in a floral two-piece.

Camila will be released next month (!) on January 12th (!!) and will be available to pre-order from this Thursday (!!!) with two tracks made available immediately (!!!!).

"My debut album is finally finished. Thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can't wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life," she said on Instagram.

Instagram / camila_cabello

She explained the new title by saying that "I decided to call it by my name, because this is where this chapter in my life ended. It started with somebody else's story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself."

'Never Be The Same' and 'Real Friends' are the two tracks we will be able to hear this Thursday and we cannot WAIT!

Words: Ross McNeilage

