Camila Cabello Breaks Selena Gomez's Spotify Record

Something must've gone wrong in my brain

Got your chemicals all in my veins

Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain

Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane

Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight

Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me



Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need

All I need, yeah, you're all I need



It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same



I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same



Sneaking in L.A. when the lights are low

Off of one touch I could overdose

You said, "Stop playing it safe

Girl, I wanna see you lose control"



Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need

All I need, yeah, you're all I need



It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same



I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same



You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head



Oh, I'm saying it's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame (you're to blame)

Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same

Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Rami Dawod, Noonie Bao, Adam King Feeney, Jacob Ludwig Olofsson, Sasha Yatchenko Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com