Camila Cabello Breaks Selena Gomez's Spotify Record

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 15:39

Camila Cabello has set a new Spotify record for female artists just one year into her solo career.

The 'Real Friends' singer has surpassed 40 million monthly listeners this month, making her the first ever female artist to reach this.

This major feat also puts her behind only Ed Sheeran as the artist with the second-highest number of monthly listeners so, um, it's a pretty big deal.

Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh

(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in
(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without
(You) I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in
(June) And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go...
(Oh na-na-na-na-na)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
With 40,119,190 monthly listeners, she beats the record for a female artist previously set by Selena Gomez, who has reached 34 million monthly listeners before.

Camila's effortless takeover puts her in company with the reigning Queens of Spotify, also known as the legendary Rihanna and Ariana Grande.

Rihanna is the single most-followed artist on Spotify and has four of the most-streamed songs in its history, the most for any female artist.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande - who has two of the most-streamed albums of all time (!) - is the eighth most-followed artist overall behind Beyoncé.

With Camila's self-titled solo debut coming on January 12th, she could very well join this A-list roster in no time.

Congratulations, CC!

Words: Ross McNeilage

LISTEN TO CAMILA CABELLO'S 'NEVER BE THE SAME' BELOW

Something must've gone wrong in my brain
Got your chemicals all in my veins
Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain
Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane
Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight
Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same

I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same

Sneaking in L.A. when the lights are low
Off of one touch I could overdose
You said, "Stop playing it safe
Girl, I wanna see you lose control"

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same

I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head

Oh, I'm saying it's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame (you're to blame)
Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same
