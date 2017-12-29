Camila Cabello Breaks Selena Gomez's Spotify Record
The 'Havana' starlet reaches a new milestone for female artists...
Camila Cabello has set a new Spotify record for female artists just one year into her solo career.
The 'Real Friends' singer has surpassed 40 million monthly listeners this month, making her the first ever female artist to reach this.
This major feat also puts her behind only Ed Sheeran as the artist with the second-highest number of monthly listeners so, um, it's a pretty big deal.
With 40,119,190 monthly listeners, she beats the record for a female artist previously set by Selena Gomez, who has reached 34 million monthly listeners before.
Camila's effortless takeover puts her in company with the reigning Queens of Spotify, also known as the legendary Rihanna and Ariana Grande.
Rihanna is the single most-followed artist on Spotify and has four of the most-streamed songs in its history, the most for any female artist.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande - who has two of the most-streamed albums of all time (!) - is the eighth most-followed artist overall behind Beyoncé.
With Camila's self-titled solo debut coming on January 12th, she could very well join this A-list roster in no time.
Congratulations, CC!
