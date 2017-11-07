Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Celebrates 'Havana' Becoming Her Highest Charting US Hit to Date

We're so happy for her...

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 13:03

That Camila Cabello reign really won't let up. Not only did the 'Crying in the Club' star just score her first UK Number 1 with her brilliant new single 'Havana' but the Young Thug featuring hit also just became her highest charting track in the US to date.

'Havana' just leapt from Number 7 to Number 2 on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart.

View the lyrics
Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
(When he came in the room) He said
there's a lot of girls I can do with
(But I can't without you) I knew him forever in a minute
(That summer night in June) And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, babe)
Take me back, back, back
(Hey... hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello

IT'S HAPPENING CAMILIZERS. CAMILA IS REALLY TAKING OVER THE WORLD.

'Havana' officially reached its new chart peak yesterday and Camila took to Twitter late last night to celebrate. Camila wrote: "guys I'm so sorry I'm late I as of now haven't slept in 30 hours.... but... HAVANA hit number 2 on the billboard charts!!!!!!!!!"

This is so exciting. We couldn't be any happier for the 'Know No Better' superstar.

What's particularly impressive about this feat is that 'Havana' has now not only charted higher than Camila's Number 4 Machine Gun Kelly collaboration 'Bad Things' but also all of her hits that she scored as a member of Fifth Harmony.

'Worth It' peaked at Number 12 and has been certified 3x Platinum in the US.

Meanwhile, 'Work from Home' peaked at Number 4 and went 5x Platinum.

[Getty]

Only time will tell if 'Havana' will go on to sell as much as these songs.

Based on its success so far, there's every chance that it could do so.

Words: Sam Prance

