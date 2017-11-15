Camila Cabello Confirms Album Title Change

Camila Cabello has finally confirmed what's going on with her album title.

The star's debut solo album was originally announced as The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. earlier this year when she released 'Crying In The Club' but a lot has changed since then.

Not only has 'Crying In The Club' been scrapped in favour of new lead single 'Havana' but Camila's happier state of mind has made her have a change of heart with the album.

While she has not revealed the new album title, Camila confirmed in a new interview that the original title is out.

“I’m not ready to talk about why yet,” she said. “I always want my fans to be the first to know about those kind of things."

So, when will we know? "I’m going to write a letter… and stuff,” she said. “It’s complicated, but it’s going to be great.”

[Getty]

Camila went on to say that she decided on the former title when she was in a different headspace, revealing that she is now in a happier place in her life, so she most likely just wants the album to reflect her newfound positivity.

As for when the album will be released, we can still expect it to drop "early next year". We're glad Camila is taking charge and doing her thing!

Any guesses on the new title? Some Camilizers have guessed Butterfly but we'll have to wait and see...

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'HAVANA' VIDEO BELOW