Camila Cabello Confirms Album Title Change
'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.' is no more...
Camila Cabello has finally confirmed what's going on with her album title.
The star's debut solo album was originally announced as The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. earlier this year when she released 'Crying In The Club' but a lot has changed since then.
Not only has 'Crying In The Club' been scrapped in favour of new lead single 'Havana' but Camila's happier state of mind has made her have a change of heart with the album.
While she has not revealed the new album title, Camila confirmed in a new interview that the original title is out.
“I’m not ready to talk about why yet,” she said. “I always want my fans to be the first to know about those kind of things."
So, when will we know? "I’m going to write a letter… and stuff,” she said. “It’s complicated, but it’s going to be great.”
Camila went on to say that she decided on the former title when she was in a different headspace, revealing that she is now in a happier place in her life, so she most likely just wants the album to reflect her newfound positivity.
As for when the album will be released, we can still expect it to drop "early next year". We're glad Camila is taking charge and doing her thing!
Any guesses on the new title? Some Camilizers have guessed Butterfly but we'll have to wait and see...
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'HAVANA' VIDEO BELOW
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh
(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in
(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without
(You) I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in
(June) And papa says he got malo in him
He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na
(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...
Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na
Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na