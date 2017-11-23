Camila Cabello Covers tmrw's Birthday Issue With Connor Franta and More

Every good pop star deserves to be on the cover of magazines so it's no surprise that Camila Cabello is becoming a regular cover girl.

The 'Havana' star channels Parisian street style on the cover of tmrw for the magazine's birthday issue, which boasts four different covers.

Camila is in good company with lifestyle guru Connor Franta, fellow pop star Maggie Lindemann and Wolf Alice also gracing the cover of the celebratory issue.

Dressed in an all-red ensemble and knitted beret, Cabello looks as alluring and gorgeous as ever in the close-up cover shot, while she strikes some poses on a grand piano inside the mag.

Shot by Andreas Yiasoumi, the cover is accompanied by a 20-(TWENTY!)-page spread about Camila, meaning there'll be plenty more photos for fans to emulate and hopefully a good revealing interview that'll let us know more about her upcoming debut album.

Just yesterday she revealed that her solo debut is officially finished and ready to go as she wrapped things up in the studio this week, also hinting at the potential new title Butterfly.

After much speculation, Camila recently confirmed that she has changed the album title from The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., promising to tell fans the new title soon in her own words.

Fans have predicted the new title is Butterfly due to their presence in her promotional shots and use of the emoji - it's 2017, we can assume things based on emojis, okay? - although we'll need to wait to hear it from Camila herself.

Whatever the title is, we're set to get the album "early next year" so the release date could be as close as 43 days away! WE ARE READY!

You can pre-order tmrw with Camila or whoever you wish on the cover now...

It’s with pleasure, joy and collective excitement that we introduce Volume #22, complete with four – yep, four – beautiful covers for you to choose from.



1 / @Camila_Cabello

2 / @wolfalicemusic

3 / @MaggieLindemann

4 / @connorfranta



Pre-order now: https://t.co/4JcyRhkAZf pic.twitter.com/2HvErAq9oH — tmrw (@tmrwmag) November 22, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'HAVANA' VIDEO BELOW