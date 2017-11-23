Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Covers tmrw's Birthday Issue With Connor Franta and More

The 'Havana' starlet plays model for an exclusive 20-page spread...

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 15:37

Every good pop star deserves to be on the cover of magazines so it's no surprise that Camila Cabello is becoming a regular cover girl.

The 'Havana' star channels Parisian street style on the cover of tmrw for the magazine's birthday issue, which boasts four different covers.

Camila is in good company with lifestyle guru Connor Franta, fellow pop star Maggie Lindemann and Wolf Alice also gracing the cover of the celebratory issue.

Dressed in an all-red ensemble and knitted beret, Cabello looks as alluring and gorgeous as ever in the close-up cover shot, while she strikes some poses on a grand piano inside the mag.

Shot by Andreas Yiasoumi, the cover is accompanied by a 20-(TWENTY!)-page spread about Camila, meaning there'll be plenty more photos for fans to emulate and hopefully a good revealing interview that'll let us know more about her upcoming debut album.

Just yesterday she revealed that her solo debut is officially finished and ready to go as she wrapped things up in the studio this week, also hinting at the potential new title Butterfly.

Andreas Yiasoumi / tmrw @tmrwmag

After much speculation, Camila recently confirmed that she has changed the album title from The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., promising to tell fans the new title soon in her own words.

Fans have predicted the new title is Butterfly due to their presence in her promotional shots and use of the emoji - it's 2017, we can assume things based on emojis, okay? - although we'll need to wait to hear it from Camila herself.

Whatever the title is, we're set to get the album "early next year" so the release date could be as close as 43 days away! WE ARE READY!

Andreas Yiasoumi / tmrw @tmrwmag

You can pre-order tmrw with Camila or whoever you wish on the cover now...

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'HAVANA' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh

(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in
(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without
(You) I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in
(June) And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go...
(Oh na-na-na-na-na)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello by Andreas Yiasoumi for tmrw

Camila Cabello Covers tmrw's Birthday Issue With Connor Franta and More

Camila Cabello attends the Latin Recording Academy&#039;s 2017 Person Of The Year Gala on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, California

Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready

Camila Cabello Confirms Album Title Change

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Goes Platinum in the US

Camila Cabello performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England

Camila Cabello Drops Spanglish ‘Havana’ Remix With Daddy Yankee

Camila Cabello

2017 MTV EMA: Camila Cabello Reveals That She's a Massive Stormzy Fan

Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Rules With 4 Awards! Here's The Full Winners List

Camila Cabello performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Camila Cabello Gives Show-Stopping 'Havana' Performance

Camila Cabello performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Camila Cabello

2017 MTV EMA - Camila Cabello "Havana"

Camila Cabello wearing red kimono Ulyana Sergeenko, white pants, brown beret, red Stuart Weitzman boots is seen on October 18, 2017 in London

Camila Cabello Takes On New York In New 'Havana' Music Video

Selena Gomez Reveals That She Is a Cardi B and Camila Cabello Stan

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Celebrates 'Havana' Becoming Her Highest Charting US Hit to Date

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Celebrity

From Charlotte Crosby To Kim Kardashian: The Real Cost Of Reality Stars Mega Homes

I’m A Celeb Star Jack Maynard Accused Of Asking A 14-Year-Old Girl For Underwear Shots