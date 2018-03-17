Camila Cabello

 Camila Cabello Denies Taylor Swift Convinced Her To Quit Fifth Harmony

Because Camila Cabello is totally her own person and she makes her own life choices

Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 13:39

Let’s get something cleared up right now. Camila Cabello’s decision to leave Fifth Harmony was her own and it had nothing to do with Taylor Swift, OK? 

In fact, Camila insists that no one - not even Tay - could convince her to do something that she didn’t actually want to do.  

“Absolutely nobody could ever persuade me to do something. If I don't want to do something, the whole world could be telling me and I won't do it,” the Havana singer has insisted on the The Dan Wooton Interview podcast.

“And if I do then the whole world could be telling me to not do it and I'll do it. I've always been that way,” she added. 

“To be honest with you, she’s never ever had anything to do with that. It’s so funny, because when Taylor and I talk and whenever we hang out, we talk about love and boys.” Camila says of any suggestion that Taylor somehow advised her to quit Fifth Harmony. 

Camila has also opened up about why she’s closed off when it comes to talking about her ex band. 

“The reason I don't like talking about it is because I don't want to fight, I don't want any bad feelings. I genuinely wish them the best and I just have love for them and the whole journey we went through.

“I feel like now that it's been a year and a half, I totally respect the time and the memories we had. I don't want to disrespect it.”

All of which sounds totally fair to us. 

 

