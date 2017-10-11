Camila Cabello Does Carpool Karaoke With Her Teen Crush Joe Jonas
The 'Havana' star links up her with childhood idol for some car-aoke... and PROM?!
Ever wonder what Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas get up to?
Wonder no more! The two pop stars hung out together for the latest episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke series and it is hilarious.
Camila’s fangirl past comes back to haunt her as she shows DNCE’s lead singer a photo they took years ago when she was just another fan… then he takes her to prom!
Ooh
Wrist look like it been dipped
Dipped in that, dipped in that, dipped in that
Script look like it been flipped
Flippin' that, flippin' that, flippin' that (yah)
Pull up in that foreign, my God (skrrr, skrrr)
Whole squad get in that, get in that
Please say it ain't true, I had to go and cop two
Hell nah, we can't fit in that
Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime, baby, fresh off the stage
Bad lil mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love, but you know that you hate it (you hate it)
Yeah, you know no better
Yeah, you know no better (yah, yah)
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh
Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better ('cause baby I know no better)
Baby, I know you better (baby, I know)
Baby, I know you better
Baby, I know you better
Straight up
Baby, I know you better
Baby, I know, I know no better
Top dropped off on my whip
Wippin' that, wippin' that, wippin' that
Yellow and that purple on mix
Mixin' that, mixin' that, mixin' that (yeah)
Copped my bitch from the tropics (yeah)
You know where she sitting at
Taking shots, pouring bottle after bottle after bottle
Hell nah, we ain't sipping that
Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime baby, fresh out the stage
Bad lil' mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it
Yeah you know no better (no better)
Yeah you know no better
Yeah you know no better, ooh
Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Cause baby I know no better
Baby I know you better (Baby I know)
Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better
Quavo!
Drop top on the whip (drop top)
Dab of ranch on the chips (dab)
Ice cream gave her chills (ice cream)
Too much cash pay the bills
I make her ride Mercedes (skrr skrr)
I can afford the latest
Baby ignore the ratings (ignore 'em)
Cause pull up, we pump up, we raging
We know no better (no)
Stack my bread up (stack)
Don't get fed up (nope)
Ain't gonna let up (yeah)
You told me to shut up (shut up)
But I'ma do better (huh?)
It's not my race (woo!)
Get out my face (get out)
Drop my case (drop it)
Which way? (where?)
Dat way
Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Baby I know you better (straight up)
Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better
We imagine that young Camila was screaming her head off as the suave JoBro belted out her song ‘Crying In The Club’ and sang along to Grease with her, literally being the Danny to her Sandy.
As if that wasn’t enough, they’re crowned Prom King and Queen as they both attend their first prom ever.
Seriously, what kind of childhood dreams becoming reality goals?
Camila is heading towards her first ever UK number one single this week as ‘Havana’ sits at the top of the iTunes chart and is one of the most-streamed songs every day.
So far the song has peaked at number 3, matching Fifth Harmony’s ‘Worth It’ but not ‘Work From Home’ which reached number 2 last year.
Can she do it? I guess we’ll find out this Friday!
Words: Ross McNeilage
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no
So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club
You may think that you'll die without her
But you know that's a lie that you told yourself
You fear that you'll never meet another so pure, but
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no
So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club
You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true
No, I said ain't no (ain't no), ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying
I said ain't no, ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
Ain't no crying in the club