Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Drops New Singles 'OMG' and 'Havana'

The ‘Crying In The Club’ has teamed up with Quavo and Young Thug for these future hits...

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 17:26

Camila Cabello has debuted two brand new singles on Beats 1 and they are even more amazing than expected.

The 'Know No Better' singer announced 'OMG' and 'Havana' would be released as a dual single earlier this week, with the help of Quavo and Young Thug.

‘OMG’ featuring Quavo made its worldwide premiere on the Apple radio show as Zane Lowe’s World Record, and both songs are now out for all to hear.

The singer showcases two very different sides of herself on the tracks, as the sultry Latin-inspired 'Havana' sees her begging a lover to take her back and 'OMG' is a cocky trap-pop banger for the clubs.

Fans will be excited to know ‘OMG’ is one of the songs she wrote with Charli XCX, and the British singer’s bold energy can definitely be heard in Camila’s commanding delivery.

“Oh my God, you look today / Back up, back up, back up do it slow-mo / When she drop it, bounce back like a yo-yo,” she sings over Stargate’s glitchy production.

The double single follows her debut single ‘Crying In The Club’, which is currently sitting at number 12 on the UK Singles Chart.

We have a feeling these will be even bigger than that single...

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH MAJOR LAZER’S ‘KNOW NO BETTER’ FEATURING CAMILA CABELLO

