Camila Cabello Performs Three Brand New Songs - Listen Here

Yes. That's right. Camila Cabello has performed three brand NEW songs!

The former Fifth Harmony member used her performance slot at the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash to debut some new music.

Camila played three unreleased tracks from her upcoming debut solo album: The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving..

As expected all three songs sound amazing. We think that Camila may have three hit singles on her hands.

'Havana' - a latin flavoured summer anthem.

'OMG' - a hip-hop influenced pop banger.

'I'll Never Be the Same' - an emotional ballad.

Listen to them all here.

Camila also performed her hit single 'Crying in the Club' and her feature on Machine Gun Kelly's 'Bad Things'.

Based on Camila's music so far, we think that she might be about to release one of the albums of the year.

In other Camila related news, the popstar is opening for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour this summer.

Fingers crossed that she will perform 'Havana', 'OMG' and 'I'll Never Be the Same' there.

If not The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. comes out in September.

Although we're hoping that these three songs come out before then.

'Havana' sounds like it could be our song of the summer!