Camila Cabello Is A Carefree Fashion Queen In GUESS Jeans Campaign

The 'Havana' star es muy caliente in the summer-y winter collection...

Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 15:31

Camila Cabello is still the number one GUESS Girl.

The 'Know No Better' singer stars in the GUESS Jeans' new exotic commercial to debut their new holiday collection for the winter and she looks beyond incredible.

With her natural beauty and effortlessly wavy black hair, Camila's carefree vibe fits the brand's famously laidback, girl-next-door aesthetic perfectly.

View the lyrics
Havana, oh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, oh-na-na
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana
There's somethin' 'bout his manners, Havana, oh-na-na

He didn't walk up with that "How you doin'?"
When he came in the room
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without you

I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in June
And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like
Oh, I knew it when I met him, I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like
Oh, and then I had to tell him, I had to go, oh-na-na-na-na-na

Havana, oh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, oh-na-na
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana, Havana, oh-na-na

Jeffery
Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (Here you go, ayy)

Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (On me)
She waited on me (Then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (Wait up)

This is history in the makin' on me (On me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (That's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, oh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, oh-na-na
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana, Havana, oh-na-na

Oh-na-na, oh-na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
Oh-na-na, oh-na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like

Oh-na-na, oh-na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
Oh-na-na, oh-na-na-na
Take me back, back, back

Oh, oh, take me back to my...

Havana, oh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, oh-na-na
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana, Havana, oh-na-na

Oh-na-na-na, oh-na-na-na
Oh-na-na-na, oh-na-na-na
Havana, oh-na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

She looks amazing as she poses in a number of different outfits from a timeless denim two-piece to a very 'Havana'-esque red leather suit that we desperately want.

Camila is joined by model Alex Dellisola for a bit of harmless flirting around and - although we know it's just an advert - they look so gorgeous together.

As the Cuban star would say herself, she looks ¡fuego!

Twitter @GUESS

'Havana' looks set to become Cabello's first number one single in the UK this week as the salsa banger lead the mid-week charts earlier this week.

With her set to perform at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards in London on November 12th, we can't see the song going anywhere any time soon.

Until she hits the stage, we'll be watching this ad on loop...

GUESS Jeans Holiday 2017 Campaign feat. Camila Cabello

Words: Ross McNeilage

View the lyrics
Yeah (straight up)
Ooh

Wrist look like it been dipped
Dipped in that, dipped in that, dipped in that
Script look like it been flipped
Flippin' that, flippin' that, flippin' that (yah)
Pull up in that foreign, my God (skrrr, skrrr)
Whole squad get in that, get in that
Please say it ain't true, I had to go and cop two
Hell nah, we can't fit in that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime, baby, fresh off the stage
Bad lil mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love, but you know that you hate it (you hate it)
Yeah, you know no better
Yeah, you know no better (yah, yah)
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
Ooh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better ('cause baby I know no better)
Baby, I know you better (baby, I know)
Baby, I know you better

Baby, I know you better
Straight up
Baby, I know you better
Baby, I know, I know no better

Top dropped off on my whip
Wippin' that, wippin' that, wippin' that
Yellow and that purple on mix
Mixin' that, mixin' that, mixin' that (yeah)
Copped my bitch from the tropics (yeah)
You know where she sitting at
Taking shots, pouring bottle after bottle after bottle
Hell nah, we ain't sipping that

Wild ones, like we fresh out the cage
Showtime baby, fresh out the stage
Bad lil' mama, fresh off the page
Front like you love it, but you know that you hate it
Yeah you know no better (no better)
Yeah you know no better
Yeah you know no better, ooh

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Cause baby I know no better
Baby I know you better (Baby I know)
Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better

Quavo!
Drop top on the whip (drop top)
Dab of ranch on the chips (dab)
Ice cream gave her chills (ice cream)
Too much cash pay the bills
I make her ride Mercedes (skrr skrr)
I can afford the latest
Baby ignore the ratings (ignore 'em)
Cause pull up, we pump up, we raging
We know no better (no)
Stack my bread up (stack)
Don't get fed up (nope)
Ain't gonna let up (yeah)
You told me to shut up (shut up)
But I'ma do better (huh?)
It's not my race (woo!)
Get out my face (get out)
Drop my case (drop it)
Which way? (where?)
Dat way

Yeah, you know no better
Say you different, who you kidding?
Yeah, you know no better
O-oh, save that talk for the ones who don't know no better
'Cause baby I know you better
Baby I know you better (straight up)
Baby I know you better

Baby I know you better
Baby I know you better
Baby I know, I know no better
Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Henry Allen, Philip Meckseper, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Jacques Webster, Brittany Talia Hazzard, Thomas Wesley Pentz Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

