Camila Cabello Is Crowned Spotify's Top Breakout Star

There's no denying that Camila Cabello has had a knockout year. Not only has her debut solo single 'Crying in the Club' been certified Gold in the UK but its follow-up, 'Havana', has gone on to become one of the biggest singles of the year worldwide.

On top of that, Camila has just been named Spotify's top breakout star this year.

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)

There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)

Havana, ooh



(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"

When he came in

(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with

But I can't without

(You) I knew him forever in a minute

That summer night in

(June) And papa says he got malo in him



He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)

I knew it when I met him

I loved him when I left him

Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)

And then I had to tell him

I had to go...

(Oh na-na-na-na-na)



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana, ooh na-na



(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus

Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn

Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam

Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)

Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me

Get to diggin' on me (on me)

She waited on me (then what?)

Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)

This is history in the makin' on me (on me)

Point blank, close range, that B

If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)

I was gettin' mula, man they feel me



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana, ooh na-na



Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)

Take me back, back, back like

(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back like

(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back like

(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back

Hey... hey...

Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)

Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)

Take me back to my...



Havana, ooh na-na

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na



Uh huh

Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)

Oh na-na-na...

Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)

Oh na-na-na

Writer(s): Camila Cabello

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. CAMILA IS SPOTIFY'S HOTTEST NEW TALENT.

The 'Know No Better' star beat out stiff competition from the likes of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Lil Pump and Trippie Reed to earn the coveted title. Since its release in August, 'Havana' has amassed over an incredible 402 million streams on Spotify.

We are so proud of the 'OMG' star and all that she has achieved in 2017.



Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran is the most streamed male globally of the year on Spotify, followed by Drake, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and the Chainsmokers. Considering that ÷ is one of the biggest albums of the year, we are not at all surprised.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is the most streamed female internationally in 2017 on Spotify, with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Sia just behind her. This is no doubt due to her huge collaborations with DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar.

What an incredible group of talented multi-platinum artists.



We couldn't be any happier for Camila, Ed and Rihanna.

Check out all of the 2017 Spotify Global Top 5s below...

Most Streamed Artists

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. The Chainsmokers

Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift

3. Selena Gomez

4. Ariana Grande

5. Sia

Most Streamed Male Artists

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. Daddy Yankee

Top Five Breakout Artists

1. Camila Cabello

2. Harry Styles

3. Liam Payne

4. Lil Pump

5. Trippie Redd

Most Streamed Groups

1. Coldplay

2. Imagine Dragons

3. Maroon 5

4. Linkin Park

5. Migos

Most Streamed Tracks

1. 'Shape of You' - Ed Sheeran

2. 'Despacito (Remix)' - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

3. 'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

4. 'Something Just Like This' - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. 'I’m the One' - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

Most Streamed Albums

1. ÷ - Ed Sheeran

2. More Life - Drake

3. DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

4. Starboy - The Weeknd

5. Stoney - Post Malone

Words: Sam Prance

