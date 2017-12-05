Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Is Crowned Spotify's Top Breakout Star

Ed Sheeran, Rihanna also score big on the streaming service this year...

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 11:31

There's no denying that Camila Cabello has had a knockout year. Not only has her debut solo single 'Crying in the Club' been certified Gold in the UK but its follow-up, 'Havana', has gone on to become one of the biggest singles of the year worldwide.

On top of that, Camila has just been named Spotify's top breakout star this year.

View the lyrics
Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh

(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in
(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without
(You) I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in
(June) And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go...
(Oh na-na-na-na-na)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. CAMILA IS SPOTIFY'S HOTTEST NEW TALENT.

The 'Know No Better' star beat out stiff competition from the likes of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Lil Pump and Trippie Reed to earn the coveted title. Since its release in August, 'Havana' has amassed over an incredible 402 million streams on Spotify.

We are so proud of the 'OMG' star and all that she has achieved in 2017.

Getty Images

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran is the most streamed male globally of the year on Spotify, followed by Drake, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and the Chainsmokers. Considering that ÷ is one of the biggest albums of the year, we are not at all surprised.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is the most streamed female internationally in 2017 on Spotify, with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Sia just behind her. This is no doubt due to her huge collaborations with DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar.

What an incredible group of talented multi-platinum artists.

Getty Images

We couldn't be any happier for Camila, Ed and Rihanna.

Check out all of the 2017 Spotify Global Top 5s below... 

Most Streamed Artists 

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. The Chainsmokers

Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Rihanna

2. Taylor Swift

3. Selena Gomez

4. Ariana Grande

5. Sia

Most Streamed Male Artists 

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Kendrick Lamar

5. Daddy Yankee

Top Five Breakout Artists

1. Camila Cabello

2. Harry Styles

3. Liam Payne

4. Lil Pump

5. Trippie Redd

Most Streamed Groups 

1. Coldplay 

2. Imagine Dragons

3. Maroon 5

4. Linkin Park

5. Migos 

Most Streamed Tracks 

1. 'Shape of You' - Ed Sheeran

2. 'Despacito (Remix)' - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber 

3. 'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

4. 'Something Just Like This' - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay 

5. 'I’m the One' - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne 

Most Streamed Albums 

1. ÷ - Ed Sheeran 

2. More Life - Drake

3. DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

4. Starboy - The Weeknd

5. Stoney - Post Malone 

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello&#039;s artwork for her debut album &#039;Camila&#039;
Camila Cabello Announces Debut Album 'Camila'
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Is Crowned Spotify's Top Breakout Star
Camila Cabello by Andreas Yiasoumi for tmrw
Camila Cabello Talks Diplo, Acid Reflux, Niall Horan and More In MTV Asks
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Writes Heartfelt Billboard Women in Music Instragram Post
Honoree Camila Cabello (L) and Diplo perform onstage at Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Camila Cabello Slays 'Havana' Performance At Billboard's Women In Music 2017
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Spends A Fifth Week At Number 1
MTV Asks Camila Cabello
MTV Asks
Camila Cabello Answers YOUR Fan Questions In MTV Asks | MTV Music
MTV Asks Camila Cabello
MTV Asks
Camila Cabello Talks ‘Havana’ Success & Counting Justin Bieber As A Fan In MTV Asks | MTV Music
Camila Cabello by Andreas Yiasoumi for tmrw
Camila Cabello Covers tmrw's Birthday Issue With Connor Franta and More
Camila Cabello attends the Latin Recording Academy&#039;s 2017 Person Of The Year Gala on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, California
Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready
Camila Cabello Confirms Album Title Change
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Goes Platinum in the US

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project