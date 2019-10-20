Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes



Camila Cabello has opened up about how being in love with Shawn Mendes is more “exhausting” that anyone could have guessed.

The singer spilled the beans about their relationship during an interview with Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020. She admitted that she isn’t sure if the couple will work together on another duet in the future.

“I want more, we want more but honestly we’re being in our twenties,” she said.

When asked if they’re schedules were too “busy” to carve out the necessary time for a collab, she replied: “No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you."

“We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down," she added.

This comes five months after the 23-year-old gave a revealing interview about their romance to ELLE: “People can say whatever they want to say," she said.

"They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved.

She added: “Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."

With Shawn recently flying over 3000 miles to surprise Camila on her birthday, we can see why the couple might be knackered by their romance.