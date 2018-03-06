Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Is Releasing the ‘Never Be the Same’ Video This Week

This looks amazing...

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 10:15

'Never Be the Same' is one of our favourite singles of the year so far. Ever since Camila Cabello debuted it on the 24K Magic Tour with Bruno Mars, we've been obsessed with it and now that it's out, we can't get enough of it. Our 'OMG' girl really did that.

Luckily for us, Camila has noticed how much we love it and she is releasing a music video for it this Thursday.

WATCH CAMILA'S BRILLIANT 'HAVANA' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Hey

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na, ah
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)
When he came in the room
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)
But I can't without you
I knew him forever in a minute (hey)
That summer night in June
And papa says he got malo in him (uh)
He got me feelin' like...

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (ayy)
I knew it when I met him (ayy), I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And then I had to tell him, I had to go
Oh na-na-na-na-na (woo)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Jeffery, just graduated, fresh on campus, mmm
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn (fresh out East Atlanta)
Bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me
Shawty cravin' on me, get to eatin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin', on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, baby

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)
He took me back (uh huh) to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh, no)
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (oo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back
Hey, hey...
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (hey)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my Havana...

Havana, ooh na-na (hey)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, (ayy, ayy) na-na-na
All of my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh, na-na-na (oh, na, yeah)
Oh, na-na-na
Oh, na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh, na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. CAMILA IS ABOUT TO RELEASE AN EPIC 'NEVER BE THE SAME' VISUAL.

Despite releasing 'Never Be the Same' last year, Camila has kept quiet about its video. That is until now. Last night Camila teased an array of posters for the 'Never Be the Same' visual and it looks like she has got an another YouTube hit on her hands.

Not only are the posters really cinematic but they also reveal that the new clip is directed by Grant Singer.

#NeverBeTheSameVideoThursday

#NeverBeTheSameVideoThursday

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

Yes - Camilizers. It's official. Our fave has recorded a music video with the legendary Grant Singer.

To put things in perspective, Grant Singer is the director behind incredible visuals by the likes of Lorde ('Green Light'), The Weeknd ('Starboy'), Troye Sivan ("My My My!') and perhaps biggest of all ZAYN and Taylor Swift ('I Don't Wanna Live Forever').

Just the thought of him working with Camila herself is making us hyperventilate with excitement.

[Getty]

Camila is performing at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday.

Fingers crossed that she decides to sing 'Never Be the Same' there.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Who Is Charlotte Hughes? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid And More Fashion Month AW18 Inspo You Need In Your Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts
Ratchet &amp; Clank
Here's How To Get A Cheap PlayStation Plus Subscription
Cardi B
Cardi B Opens Up About Meeting Her Idol Madonna on Instragram
Tomb Raider
Alicia Vikander Admits There Is A Lack Of Women In Tomb Raider
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm - Farewell
New Life Is Strange Is Out Today! Here's What You Need To Know
Ally Brooke
Ally Brooke Performs Stunning Rendition of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Normani and Khalid by Dennis Leupold
Normani and Khalid’s ‘Love Lies’ Has Already Hit 100,000 Shazams
Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man
Wearing Makeup And More Stuff You Can Do And Still Be A Feminist
Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer

More From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Is Releasing the ‘Never Be the Same’ Video This Week
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Adds Extra Dates to Tour Due to High Demand
Camila Cabello performing &#039;Havana&#039; on The Ellen Show in January 2018
Camila Cabello Reaches New Streaming Milestone with 'OMG'
Camila Cabello visits SiriusXM Studios on January 12, 2018 in New York City
Camila Cabello Reveals All In Amazing 'Made in Miami' Film
Camila Cabello
BRITs 2018: Camila Cabello Fangirls Over Kendrick Lamar on Twitter
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reaches One Billion Spotify Streams with 'Camila'
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello Appears to Be Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Announces New 'Never Be the Same' Tour
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Rita Ora Lead Huge Isle of Wight Festival Line-Up
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Appears to Tease the 'Never Be the Same' Visual
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Were Spotted Holding Hands And We Can't Cope

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts