Camila Cabello Is Releasing the ‘Never Be the Same’ Video This Week

'Never Be the Same' is one of our favourite singles of the year so far. Ever since Camila Cabello debuted it on the 24K Magic Tour with Bruno Mars, we've been obsessed with it and now that it's out, we can't get enough of it. Our 'OMG' girl really did that.

Luckily for us, Camila has noticed how much we love it and she is releasing a music video for it this Thursday.

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. CAMILA IS ABOUT TO RELEASE AN EPIC 'NEVER BE THE SAME' VISUAL.

Despite releasing 'Never Be the Same' last year, Camila has kept quiet about its video. That is until now. Last night Camila teased an array of posters for the 'Never Be the Same' visual and it looks like she has got an another YouTube hit on her hands.

Not only are the posters really cinematic but they also reveal that the new clip is directed by Grant Singer.

Yes - Camilizers. It's official. Our fave has recorded a music video with the legendary Grant Singer.

To put things in perspective, Grant Singer is the director behind incredible visuals by the likes of Lorde ('Green Light'), The Weeknd ('Starboy'), Troye Sivan ("My My My!') and perhaps biggest of all ZAYN and Taylor Swift ('I Don't Wanna Live Forever').

Just the thought of him working with Camila herself is making us hyperventilate with excitement.

Camila is performing at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday.

Fingers crossed that she decides to sing 'Never Be the Same' there.

Words: Sam Prance

