Camila Cabello Is 'Super Thankful’ for Her Time in Fifth Harmony

The 'Crying in the Club' singer reflects on her time in the band...

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 12:15

Camila Cabello is having an amazing year. Not only has her debut solo single 'Crying in the Club' been certified Gold in the UK but its incredible follow-up 'Havana' is currently sitting at Number 7 on the charts and its rising higher week on week.

On top of that the 'OMG' star has just confirmed that she's "super thankful" for her time in Fifth Harmony.

You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club

You may think that you'll die without her
But you know that's a lie that you told yourself
You fear that you'll never meet another so pure, but
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true, no

So put your arms around me tonight
Let the music lift you up like you've never been so high
Open up your heart to me
Let the music lift you up like you've never been this free
'Til you feel the sunrise
Let the music warm your body like the heat of a thousand fires
The heat of a thousand fires

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club

You think that you'll die without him
You know that's a lie that you tell yourself
You fear that you lay alone forever now
It ain't true, ain't true, ain't true
No, I said ain't no (ain't no), ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying
I said ain't no, ain't no crying
Ain't no crying in the club, no crying

Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
Let the beat carry your tears as they fall, baby
Ain't no crying in the club, hey hey
With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (I won't, I won't, I...)
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
Ain't no crying in the club (ain't no crying, no crying, no crying, no)
Ain't no crying in the club
Writer(s): STEPHEN KIPNER, Benjamin Levin, Pamela Sheyne, Sia Furler, Camila Cabello, Nathan Perez, David Frank, Magnus August Hoiberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES CAMILA CABELLO REALLY JUST SAID SOME POSITIVE WORDS ABOUT FIFTH HARMONY.

In an exclusive video with Radio Disney, Camila discusses her career and how Fifth Harmony has helped make her into the artist that she is today. Yes Camila really goes in on the positive effects that Fifth Harmony has had on her life and work.

"Looking back my time with Fifth Harmony was amazing and I felt like Fifth Harmony represented this confidence and this girl power. I wouldn't be the person or the artist that I've discovered so I'm definitely super thankful for that experience." 

Camila Cabello - Journey | NBT | Radio Disney

OMG. This is too adorable. Maybe one day Camila and the Fifth Harmony girls will be friends again.

For now both artists are slaying. Fifth Harmony just had an incredible VMAs performance and their self-titled album has hit the Top 10 in the UK, the US and around the world. Meanwhile, Camila is really killing it in her live renditions of 'Havana'.

The 'Bad Things' hitmaker performed the single on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night.

Camila Cabello: Havana

What a single. What a star. What a performance.

We cannot wait to see what Camila does next.

