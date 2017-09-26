Camila Cabello Is 'Super Thankful’ for Her Time in Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is having an amazing year. Not only has her debut solo single 'Crying in the Club' been certified Gold in the UK but its incredible follow-up 'Havana' is currently sitting at Number 7 on the charts and its rising higher week on week.

On top of that the 'OMG' star has just confirmed that she's "super thankful" for her time in Fifth Harmony.

YES CAMILA CABELLO REALLY JUST SAID SOME POSITIVE WORDS ABOUT FIFTH HARMONY.

In an exclusive video with Radio Disney, Camila discusses her career and how Fifth Harmony has helped make her into the artist that she is today. Yes Camila really goes in on the positive effects that Fifth Harmony has had on her life and work.

"Looking back my time with Fifth Harmony was amazing and I felt like Fifth Harmony represented this confidence and this girl power. I wouldn't be the person or the artist that I've discovered so I'm definitely super thankful for that experience."

OMG. This is too adorable. Maybe one day Camila and the Fifth Harmony girls will be friends again.

For now both artists are slaying. Fifth Harmony just had an incredible VMAs performance and their self-titled album has hit the Top 10 in the UK, the US and around the world. Meanwhile, Camila is really killing it in her live renditions of 'Havana'.

The 'Bad Things' hitmaker performed the single on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night.

What a single. What a star. What a performance.

We cannot wait to see what Camila does next.

