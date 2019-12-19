Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr

Camila Cabello has penned an apology after ‘racist’ comments she allegedly posted on Tumblr as a teenager have resurfaced.

On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to address claims that she used offensive language on her now-defunct profile. A Twitter thread had been doing the rounds online that included screengrabs of reblogged racial slurs and even a joke about domestic abuse.

Getty

“When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," Camila's statement began.

"I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize now.

Twitter/CamilaCabello

“I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once You know better, you do better and that's all I can do.

“I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been.

Getty

“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware,” she concluded. “I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”