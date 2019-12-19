Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr

"I was uneducated and ignorant"

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 09:46

Camila Cabello has penned an apology after ‘racist’ comments she allegedly posted on Tumblr as a teenager have resurfaced.

On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to address claims that she used offensive language on her now-defunct profile. A Twitter thread had been doing the rounds online that included screengrabs of reblogged racial slurs and even a joke about domestic abuse.

Getty

“When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," Camila's statement began. 

"I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize now. 

Twitter/CamilaCabello

“I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once You know better, you do better and that's all I can do.

“I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. 

Getty

“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware,” she concluded. “I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Rumours Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged
Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr
Get To Know Jetta
Get To Know: Jetta
Everything You Need To Know About Reality Con UK!
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance
Demi Lovato Shows Off A Powerful New Tattoo 17 Months After Her Overdose
Holidays At Universal Orlando Are Something Else...
Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Split
Have Kylie Jenner And Drake Been Dropping Hints About Each Other Online?
Geordie Shore 20: With Thanks To...
Jeffree Star’s Designer Wardrobe Clear-Out Video Just Called Us Poor
Miley Cyrus ‘Could Face Liam Hemsworth In A Courtroom Showdown’ Amid Divorce
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend Justin Bieber&#039;s art charity night in LA, December 2019
Kylie Jenner Sang ‘Rise & Shine’ Live At Justin Bieber’s Art Show
Kim Kardashian reveals pregnancy complications in new SKIMS ads, December 2019
Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;back&#039; after split with ex Josh Ritchie, December 2019
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split
Kendall Jenner Did The Most Savage Impression Of Kylie Jenner’s Overlined Lips
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show

More From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Camila Cabello - Living Proof - Music Video
Camila Cabello
Living Proof
Camila Cabello Reveals She’s Fancied Shawn Mendes Since Their 2015 Collaboration
Camila Cabello Just Revealed The Inspirational Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo
Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Hit Back At Rumours They’ve Already Broken Up
2019 VMAs - Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello
Fans Fear Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Have Split After He Deleted Kissing Video
Ed Sheeran Ft. Cardi B &amp; Camila Cabello - South Of The Border - Music Video
Ed Sheeran
South Of The Border (Ft. Camila Cabello & Cardi B) [Explicit]
Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance
Camila Cabello - Shameless - Music Video
Camila Cabello
Shameless
Shawn Mendes Hits Out At Claims His Romance With Camila Cabello Is For Publicity
Camila Cabello - Liar - Music Video
Camila Cabello
Liar

Trending Articles

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back together with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Back With Tristan Thompson, For Real
Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Rumours Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged
Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr
Get To Know Jetta
Get To Know: Jetta
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance
Have Kylie Jenner And Drake Been Dropping Hints About Each Other Online?
Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Split
Demi Lovato Shows Off A Powerful New Tattoo 17 Months After Her Overdose
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;back&#039; after split with ex Josh Ritchie, December 2019
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Everything You Need To Know About Reality Con UK!