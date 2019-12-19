Camila Cabello Issues An Apology For Old Racist Posts Unearthed On Her Tumblr
"I was uneducated and ignorant"
Camila Cabello has penned an apology after ‘racist’ comments she allegedly posted on Tumblr as a teenager have resurfaced.
On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to address claims that she used offensive language on her now-defunct profile. A Twitter thread had been doing the rounds online that included screengrabs of reblogged racial slurs and even a joke about domestic abuse.
“When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," Camila's statement began.
"I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize now.
“I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once You know better, you do better and that's all I can do.
“I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been.
“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware,” she concluded. “I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”