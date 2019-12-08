Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage

This makes a lot of sense tbh

Sunday, December 8, 2019 - 10:31

Camila Cabello has opened up about why doesn’t kiss Shawn Mendes during their live performances of ‘Senorita.’

In an interview on the Ellen Show, the 22-year-old pointed out that it feels strange to share an intimate moment with her boyfriend when so many people are waiting for it to happen.

Getty

“We practice it and then I kiss him because I kiss him, but then it's like, onstage it just feels weird because I know people are expecting it so then I'm like "I don't wanna...'", she said, before revealing that she tends to bump noses with him instead.

In an interview with NME, Camila spilled the beans on her brand-new album Romance: “I always knew it was going to be about being in love. I knew I wanted it to sound really intense and to make people want to fall in love.

Getty Images

“I had, like, this whole manifesto of how I wanted it to make people feel and how I wanted to feel making it.”

While she and Shawn are clearly in a great place right now, the pair have come in for some criticism from a small portion of the internet. 

Getty Images

Explaining her relationship with social-media, Camila said: “I have to really be mindful of my mental health and do a lot of meditation and read positive affirmations and read inspiring things. 

“I have to check on myself – like, ‘ugh, I feel really negative’, or, ‘Ugh, I feel really like I’m not being kind to myself today’. I think you have to be really aware of what your thoughts are because it affects everything.”

Well said.

