Camila Cabello Kicks Off Album Countdown

The 'OMG' singer has started teasing new songs from her debut album...

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 13:56

Forget the 12 Days of Christmas, it's all about the 16 Days of Camila.

Camila Cabello has officially launched the countdown to her debut solo album and it looks like we're going to be hearing snippets of new songs every day.

We have already been blessed with three of the 10 songs on the self-titled Camila and don't have much longer to wait to hear the rest.

Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh

(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in
(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without
(You) I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in
(June) And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go...
(Oh na-na-na-na-na)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
The 'Havana' singer has kicked off a 16-day countdown with a snippet of the first track on the album, the brilliant 'Never Be The Same'.

Of course, as this is the second single, we have already heard this one because it was released with the pre-order, alongside 'Real Friends'.

Although, this definitely implies that the countdown is going to let us hear the other new songs before it drops in just over two weeks.

[Getty]

With 16 days and just 10 tracks on the album, we can't help but wonder if one of the days will bring the 'Never Be The Same' music video?

We might be letting our minds run into the hills a bit too eagerly here but we just cannot wait to see what Camila does next.

Words: Ross McNeilage

LISTEN TO CAMILA CABELLO'S 'NEVER BE THE SAME' BELOW

Something must've gone wrong in my brain
Got your chemicals all in my veins
Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain
Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane
Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight
Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same

I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same

Sneaking in L.A. when the lights are low
Off of one touch I could overdose
You said, "Stop playing it safe
Girl, I wanna see you lose control"

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same

I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head

Oh, I'm saying it's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame (you're to blame)
Just one hit and you will know I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit and you will know I'll never ever, ever be the same
