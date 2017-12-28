Camila Cabello Kicks Off Album Countdown

Forget the 12 Days of Christmas, it's all about the 16 Days of Camila.

Camila Cabello has officially launched the countdown to her debut solo album and it looks like we're going to be hearing snippets of new songs every day.

We have already been blessed with three of the 10 songs on the self-titled Camila and don't have much longer to wait to hear the rest.

The 'Havana' singer has kicked off a 16-day countdown with a snippet of the first track on the album, the brilliant 'Never Be The Same'.

Of course, as this is the second single, we have already heard this one because it was released with the pre-order, alongside 'Real Friends'.

Although, this definitely implies that the countdown is going to let us hear the other new songs before it drops in just over two weeks.

With 16 days and just 10 tracks on the album, we can't help but wonder if one of the days will bring the 'Never Be The Same' music video?

We might be letting our minds run into the hills a bit too eagerly here but we just cannot wait to see what Camila does next.

one of my favorite songs from the album and the next single: Track #1. #NeverBeTheSame #16DaysUntilCamila ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nFTRbFl1tj — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 28, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

