Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Matches Taylor Swift US Chart Record

What a superstar...

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 10:49

Another day, another slay for Camila Cabello. We're not even three months into 2018 and she is already having an amazing year. 'Havana' became her first US Number 1 single and Camila topped the US albums charts and now she has sold out her first solo tour.

To make things even more impressive, 'Havana' has just matched a huge chart record made by Taylor Swift.

It's the first hit song by a female artist to spend over 20 weeks in the US Top 20 since 'Shake It Off' in 2014.

WATCH CAMILA'S BRILLIANT 'HAVANA' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Hey

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na, ah
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)
When he came in the room
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)
But I can't without you
I knew him forever in a minute (hey)
That summer night in June
And papa says he got malo in him (uh)
He got me feelin' like...

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (ayy)
I knew it when I met him (ayy), I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And then I had to tell him, I had to go
Oh na-na-na-na-na (woo)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Jeffery, just graduated, fresh on campus, mmm
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn (fresh out East Atlanta)
Bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me
Shawty cravin' on me, get to eatin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin', on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, baby

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)
He took me back (uh huh) to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh, no)
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (oo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back
Hey, hey...
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (hey)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my Havana...

Havana, ooh na-na (hey)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, (ayy, ayy) na-na-na
All of my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh, na-na-na (oh, na, yeah)
Oh, na-na-na
Oh, na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh, na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. OUR FAVE IS REALLY ACHIEVING TAYLOR SWIFT SIZE MILESTONES.

Ever since Camila released 'Havana' in August last year, it has gone from strength to strength. The single entered the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 99 and has now hit Number 1 and spent 21 weeks in the US Top 20. It's becoming one of the biggest singles ever.

It currently sits at Number 7 on the Hot 100 and it shows no signs of leaving the Top 20 anytime soon.

To make things even more exciting, Camila's current single 'Never Be the Same' has just reached a new peak of Number 16 in the US. Considering how popular it is we reckon that it may follow in 'Havana''s footsteps and spend over 20 weeks in the Top 20 too.

The epic midtempo ballad has so far managed to amass over 208 million streams on Spotify alone.

Not only that but its stunning video has reached 21 million YouTube views in less than two weeks.

With plenty more potential singles still left on Camila, this is just the beginning.

We couldn't be happier for Camila and her success. She is killing it right now.

Words: Sam Prance

period-sex-stain-880x429.jpg
