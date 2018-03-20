Camila Cabello Matches Taylor Swift US Chart Record

Another day, another slay for Camila Cabello. We're not even three months into 2018 and she is already having an amazing year. 'Havana' became her first US Number 1 single and Camila topped the US albums charts and now she has sold out her first solo tour.

To make things even more impressive, 'Havana' has just matched a huge chart record made by Taylor Swift.

It's the first hit song by a female artist to spend over 20 weeks in the US Top 20 since 'Shake It Off' in 2014.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. OUR FAVE IS REALLY ACHIEVING TAYLOR SWIFT SIZE MILESTONES.

Ever since Camila released 'Havana' in August last year, it has gone from strength to strength. The single entered the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 99 and has now hit Number 1 and spent 21 weeks in the US Top 20. It's becoming one of the biggest singles ever.

It currently sits at Number 7 on the Hot 100 and it shows no signs of leaving the Top 20 anytime soon.

To make things even more exciting, Camila's current single 'Never Be the Same' has just reached a new peak of Number 16 in the US. Considering how popular it is we reckon that it may follow in 'Havana''s footsteps and spend over 20 weeks in the Top 20 too.

The epic midtempo ballad has so far managed to amass over 208 million streams on Spotify alone.

Not only that but its stunning video has reached 21 million YouTube views in less than two weeks.

With plenty more potential singles still left on Camila, this is just the beginning.

We couldn't be happier for Camila and her success. She is killing it right now.

Words: Sam Prance