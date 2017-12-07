Camila Cabello Releases Two Amazing Brand New Songs

Camila Cabello has been wowing us with new music all year long. From her debut single 'Crying in the Club' and the emotional ballad 'I Have Questions' to the hook-heavy 'OMG' and the international smash 'Havana', she's had a huge 2017.

On top of that, she's just released two incredible new songs from her upcoming album.

View the lyrics Hey...



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)

There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)

Havana, ooh



(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"

When he came in

(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with

But I can't without

(You) I knew him forever in a minute

That summer night in

(June) And papa says he got malo in him



He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)

I knew it when I met him

I loved him when I left him

Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)

And then I had to tell him

I had to go...

(Oh na-na-na-na-na)



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana, ooh na-na



(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus

Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn

Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam

Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)

Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me

Get to diggin' on me (on me)

She waited on me (then what?)

Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)

This is history in the makin' on me (on me)

Point blank, close range, that B

If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)

I was gettin' mula, man they feel me



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana

Havana, ooh na-na



Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)

Take me back, back, back like

(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back like

(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back like

(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na

Take me back, back, back

Hey... hey...

Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)

Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)

Take me back to my...



Havana, ooh na-na

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)

All but my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na



Uh huh

Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)

Oh na-na-na...

Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)

Oh na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

IT'S TRUE. YOU CAN LISTEN TO TWO BRAND NEW CAMILA HITS RIGHT NOW.

'Never Be the Same' is an epic mid-tempo number that lets Camila's gorgeous voice soar and 'Real Friends' is a laid-back Kehlani esque bop. Both could go on to become as big as 'Havana'. We're not joking. We really think they're that good.

Seriously, Camila has a way with pop. These tracks are nothing short of sublime.

Both songs are instant grats on Camila's highly anticipated self-titled debut album. Camila will be released at the start of next year on January 12th. Yes. In less than five weeks we will be able to listen to an entire Camila album. We cannot wait.

In other Camila news, 'Havana' has just been certified 2x Platinum in the US.

Her first album isn't even out and Camila is already killing it internationally.

Hopefully both 'Never Be the Same' and 'Real Friends' will have videos.

They are both far too good not to receive the proper single treatment.

Words: Sam Prance

