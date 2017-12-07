Camila Cabello Releases Two Amazing Brand New Songs
You need to hear 'Never Be the Same' and 'Real Friends' now...
Camila Cabello has been wowing us with new music all year long. From her debut single 'Crying in the Club' and the emotional ballad 'I Have Questions' to the hook-heavy 'OMG' and the international smash 'Havana', she's had a huge 2017.
On top of that, she's just released two incredible new songs from her upcoming album.
IT'S TRUE. YOU CAN LISTEN TO TWO BRAND NEW CAMILA HITS RIGHT NOW.
'Never Be the Same' is an epic mid-tempo number that lets Camila's gorgeous voice soar and 'Real Friends' is a laid-back Kehlani esque bop. Both could go on to become as big as 'Havana'. We're not joking. We really think they're that good.
Seriously, Camila has a way with pop. These tracks are nothing short of sublime.
Both songs are instant grats on Camila's highly anticipated self-titled debut album. Camila will be released at the start of next year on January 12th. Yes. In less than five weeks we will be able to listen to an entire Camila album. We cannot wait.
In other Camila news, 'Havana' has just been certified 2x Platinum in the US.
Her first album isn't even out and Camila is already killing it internationally.
Hopefully both 'Never Be the Same' and 'Real Friends' will have videos.
They are both far too good not to receive the proper single treatment.
Words: Sam Prance
