Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Reveals She’s Fancied Shawn Mendes Since Their 2015 Collaboration

"An energy was there from the beginning"

Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 09:49

Camila Cabello has revealed that she’s been crushing on Shawn Mendes since their 2015 collaboration.

The pair first worked together on duet ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ with Camila explaining that she felt such a strong connection with him at the time that she secretly hoped their paths would cross again.

“During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. 

“I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together," she revealed to Rolling Stone. "It was just weird. 

“An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together. Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back."

The pair – who collaborated on ‘Senorita’ - have since secured a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Earlier this year, Shawn opened up about their relationship in a fan Q&A.

“If I told you the whole story of Camila, it would take a long time. I would say that you have to fight for someone you really love," he said. "And if you really truly love them, then you'll get them. It just takes time."

Well said.

