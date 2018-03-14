Camila Cabello Reveals What Her Favourite Song of Hers Is

Camila Cabello may be a relatively new solo artist but she has released some incredible songs. From her superstar collaborations ('I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Bad Thing') to her own material ('Crying in the Club', 'Havana'), she never fails to impress us.

And now Camila has finally revealed what her favourite song of hers is and it may surprise you.

Discussing her latest music video on Twitter, the 'She Loves Control' singer let slip the news.

Writing to all of her amazing Camilizers, Camila tweeted: "the never be the same video is out now and after shooting this video i have never been the same. jk i am the same girl but happier cuz this is my favorite song off my album and i’m so proud of this video".

OMG. So this means that Camila loves 'Never Be the Same' even more than her international smash hit 'Havana'. Considering how excellent it is, from the epic production to the dramatic chorus, we think that it may be our favourite too. It is pure pop perfection.

Camila only released the 'Never Be the Same' visual last week and since then it has already racked up over a colossal 12 million views on YouTube alone. The video sees Camila sport a variety of gorgeous high fashion looks as she performs the single itself.

Just like the song, it is beautiful and we cannot wait to see what Camila does next.

Each track on Camila is brilliant so nearly all of them could end up being singles.

In the meantime, we will be playing 'Never Be the Same' on repeat.

We love it so much and we're so happy to see how well it's doing.

Words: Sam Prance