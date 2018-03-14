Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Reveals What Her Favourite Song of Hers Is

Is it the same as yours?

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 11:01

Camila Cabello may be a relatively new solo artist but she has released some incredible songs. From her superstar collaborations ('I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Bad Thing') to her own material ('Crying in the Club', 'Havana'), she never fails to impress us.

And now Camila has finally revealed what her favourite song of hers is and it may surprise you.

WATCH CAMILA'S STUNNING 'NEVER BE THE SAME' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Something must've gone wrong in my brain
Got your chemicals all in my veins
Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain
Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane
Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight
Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same

Sneaking in LA when the lights are low
Off of one touch I could overdose
You said, "stop playing it safe, girl, I wanna see you lose control"
Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head
I'm saying it's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame (you're to blame)
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Rami Dawod, Noonie Bao, Adam King Feeney, Jacob Ludwig Olofsson, Sasha Yatchenko Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Discussing her latest music video on Twitter, the 'She Loves Control' singer let slip the news.

Writing to all of her amazing Camilizers, Camila tweeted: "the never be the same video is out now and after shooting this video i have never been the same. jk i am the same girl but happier cuz this is my favorite song off my album and i’m so proud of this video".

OMG. So this means that Camila loves 'Never Be the Same' even more than her international smash hit 'Havana'. Considering how excellent it is, from the epic production to the dramatic chorus, we think that it may be our favourite too. It is pure pop perfection. 

Camila only released the 'Never Be the Same' visual last week and since then it has already racked up over a colossal 12 million views on YouTube alone. The video sees Camila sport a variety of gorgeous high fashion looks as she performs the single itself.

Just like the song, it is beautiful and we cannot wait to see what Camila does next.

Each track on Camila is brilliant so nearly all of them could end up being singles.

[Getty]

In the meantime, we will be playing 'Never Be the Same' on repeat.

We love it so much and we're so happy to see how well it's doing.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
Who Is Sam Lonsdale? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Lauren Jauregui &amp; Halsey
Lauren Jauregui and Halsey Land Major Spotify Milestone
Anderson .Paak At Brixton Academy London 2018
5 Reasons Why Anderson .Paak's Brixton Academy Gig Left Us Speechless
Taylor Swift performs &#039;New Year&#039;s Day&#039; on November 13, 2017
Taylor Swift Shares Footage of ‘Delicate’ Dance Reheasals
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Confirms That His Upcoming Second Album Is Finished
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Harry Styles Wore A Glittery Suit On Stage And It Might Just Be His Best Yet
Stormzy Refollows Maya Jama On Instagram After Fans Feared They'd Split
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reveals What Her Favourite Song of Hers Is
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’
Miley Cyrus Is Being Sued For $300 Million Over 'We Can't Stop' Copyright Claim
Celebs Pay Tribute To Stephen Hawking Following His Death
Fans Are Questioning What Zayn Malik Will Do About His Tattoo Of Ex Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Unfollows Ex Gigi And Mum Yolanda Hadid In The Wake Of Their Split
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Students Campaigning For Safer Gun Control After The Parkland School Shooting
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour

More From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reveals What Her Favourite Song of Hers Is
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Celebrity
Taylor Swift Has The Cutest Nickname For Camila Cabello And We’re Officially Dead
Camila Cabello - Never Be The Same - Music Video
Camila Cabello
Never Be The Same
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Is Releasing the ‘Never Be the Same’ Video This Week
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Adds Extra Dates to Tour Due to High Demand
Camila Cabello performing &#039;Havana&#039; on The Ellen Show in January 2018
Camila Cabello Reaches New Streaming Milestone with 'OMG'
Camila Cabello visits SiriusXM Studios on January 12, 2018 in New York City
Camila Cabello Reveals All In Amazing 'Made in Miami' Film
Camila Cabello
BRITs 2018: Camila Cabello Fangirls Over Kendrick Lamar on Twitter
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reaches One Billion Spotify Streams with 'Camila'

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover