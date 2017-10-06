Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Says Her Debut Album Is "80% Done"

The 'Havana' singer has made some changes to the project...

Friday, October 6, 2017 - 12:11

With the success of 'Havana', news of Camila Cabello's debut album has went quiet - but she says it's almost ready.

The singer previously announced that The Healing. The Hurting. The Lovingwould drop in September but plans were scrapped after she went back in the studio with refreshed inspiration over the summer, leaving fans in the dark about when it's coming.

Well, now we have a better idea of when to expect it: "I think it’ll come at the top of next year," she's told Official Charts.

Why the delay? Well, the surprise success of 'Havana' - it's already outpeaked 'Crying In The Club' in most countries, replacing it as the lead single - made Camila go back to the drawing board and taught her to trust her gut.

"It’s made me want to write more songs and it’s showed me that I should trust my gut more," she says. "I always thought it was important to put out music that feels authentic to me. 'Havana' doing well feels like the universe’s way of saying, 'keep doing that, don’t be scared to take risks.'"

Yes, Camila! We have loved every song she's released so far, including the collaborations with Major Lazer, Machine Gun Kelly and Quavo, with the promo single 'OMG' being one of our favourites.

 

Getty Images

It has been reported that 'Crying In The Club' won't appear on the album at all now, despite peaking at Number 12 in the UK charts, and there also may be an album title change, although she hasn't made any official announcements.

"You know, you only have one chance to make a debut album and at this point I have so many songs I’m passionate about. You know those albums where they are clearly songs that aren’t as good as the singles. I want every song to be single-worthy."

So how many potential singles does she have ready? Well, when asked if it's "80% finished", Camila replied: “I think that’s a good number.”

We're ready when you are, Miss Cabello!

Words: Ross McNeilage

