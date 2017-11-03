Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Her First UK Number 1 Single

'Havana' rises to the top of the charts this week...

Friday, November 3, 2017 - 16:14

It's safe to say that Camila Cabello's solo career has really taken off in 2017. Not only did her debut single 'Crying in the Club' go Gold in the UK but her Major Lazer, Quavo and Travis Scott collaboration, 'Know No Better', has dominated the radio too.

And now 'Havana' has become the 'Bad Things' hitmaker's first UK Number 1 single.

View the lyrics
Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
(When he came in the room) He said
there's a lot of girls I can do with
(But I can't without you) I knew him forever in a minute
(That summer night in June) And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, babe)
Take me back, back, back
(Hey... hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello

IT'S OFFICIAL. CAMILA CABELLO FINALLY HAS HER OWN UK NUMBER 1 HIT.

The 'OMG' star spent three weeks at Number 2 behind Post Malone and 21 Savage's international smash 'rockstar'. However, this week Camila sails ahead. The 'Young Thug' fetauring hit outsold 'rockstar' by 4,000 chart sales over the past seven days.

We couldn't be any happier for the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' hitmaker.



Discussing the achievement with the Official Charts Company, Camila said: “I am so excited to be Number 1 in the UK! I can’t believe it! Thank you to my amazing fans for always supporting me - WE DID IT! I am so grateful.” We are so happy for her!

Elsewhere on the chart, 'rockstar' drops to Number 2, Marshmello and Khalid hold steady at Number 3 with 'Silence', Avicii and Rita Ora remain at Number 4 with 'Lonely Together' and ZAYN and Sia round the Top 5 with their hit duet 'Dusk Till Dawn'.

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth's 'How Long' rises into the Top 10 at Number 9, Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' jumps 9 places to Number 11 and Marshmello scores another chart entry with his new Selena Gomez collaboration 'Wolves' debuting at Number 16.



Further down, both Clean Bandit and Julia Michaels enter the Top 40 at Number 28 with 'I Miss You'.

Check out today's New Music Round-Up to guess who will make a splash on the charts next week.

Words: Sam Prance

