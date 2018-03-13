Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit

She is unstoppable...

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 12:54

It's hard to believe that one year ago today, Camila Cabello hadn't even released her debut solo single. Fast forward 12 months and the 'OMG' singer is not only an international chart-topping superstar but also the most streamed female artist on Spotify right now.

That's not all though. Camila has just scored her fourth solo Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Never Be the Same'.

WATCH CAMILA'S STUNNING 'NEVER BE THE SAME' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Something must've gone wrong in my brain
Got your chemicals all in my veins
Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain
Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane
Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight
Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same

Sneaking in LA when the lights are low
Off of one touch I could overdose
You said, "stop playing it safe, girl, I wanna see you lose control"
Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head
I'm saying it's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame (you're to blame)
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Rami Dawod, Noonie Bao, Adam King Feeney, Jacob Ludwig Olofsson, Sasha Yatchenko Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

IT'S REALLY HAPPENING CAMILIZERS. CAMILA IS OUT HERE SLAYING THE CHARTS WITH JUST ONE ALBUM.

'Never Be the Same' became an instant hit as soon as Camila released it last December. It debuted on the Hot 100 at Number 61 and has now risen all the way up to a new peak of Number 19 today. Considering its popularity, we reckon that it could rise higher.

It now joins 'Havana', 'Bad Thing' and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' as one of Camila's four US Top 20 singles.

Camila released the 'Never Be the Same' visual last Thursday and it's already amassed 10.7 million YouTube views.

[Getty]

Camila's latest chart feat comes just after she stole the show at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this Sunday. Dressed in a stunning pink gown, she performed 'Havana' alongside Young Thug and also took home the prestigious Fangirls award at the ceremony.

Camila delivered a moving acceptance speech too: "Where you come from, doesn't determine where you're going."

The singer then added: "I really want all of you to remember that you can do anything that you set your mind to."

Camila Cabello Acceptance Speech - FanGirls Award | 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

What an inspiration. We are so lucky to have her in pop culture right now.

We cannot wait to see what the 'She Loves Control' hitmaker does next.

Words: Sam Prance

