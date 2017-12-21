Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Shares Amazing 'All These Years' Snippet

You NEED to hear this...

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 12:08

There's no denying that Camila Cabello had an amazing 2017. Not only did she top the UK charts for an incredible FIVE weeks with her smash hit single 'Havana' but she also won her very first EMA for Best Pop and announced her debut album Camila.

The album is out next week and she has started teasing snippets from it on social media.

View the lyrics
Hey...

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh-na-na

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in the room
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without you
I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in June
And papa says he got malo in him

He got me feelin' like, oooh-oooh-ooh
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like, ooh-oooh-ooh
And then I had to tell him
I had to go...
(Oh na-na-na-na-na)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
Oh, but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN LISTEN TO NEW CAMILA MUSIC RIGHT NOW.

The 'Crying in the Club' superstar has begun counting down the days until her new album by unveiling exclusive clips from it. She kicked things off with her new single 'Never Be the Same' but now she's shared part of unreleased track 'All These Years'.

Judging by the ethereal teaser, it sounds like 'All These Years' is going to be sublime.

and so it begins...... ready? #1. my lil baby and next single #NeverBeTheSame #16DaysUntilCamila

Seriously, we reckon that Camila is about to release one of the albums of the year.

We cannot wait to hear 'All These Years' in full and the rest of Camila. Camila announced the 10 song tracklist for the self-titled album just before Christmas and it looks like we will get a chance to hear excerpts of EACH song over the next few days.

From titles alone 'Inside Out' and 'Consequences' both sound like they are hits.

22 DAYS. #CAMILA

22 DAYS. #CAMILA

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

'Shes Loves Control' follows 'All These Years' on the album's tracklist.

Hopefully, we get the chance to hear to some of it today or tomorrow.

Words: Sam Prance

