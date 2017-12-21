Camila Cabello Shares Amazing 'All These Years' Snippet

There's no denying that Camila Cabello had an amazing 2017. Not only did she top the UK charts for an incredible FIVE weeks with her smash hit single 'Havana' but she also won her very first EMA for Best Pop and announced her debut album Camila.

The album is out next week and she has started teasing snippets from it on social media.

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN LISTEN TO NEW CAMILA MUSIC RIGHT NOW.

The 'Crying in the Club' superstar has begun counting down the days until her new album by unveiling exclusive clips from it. She kicked things off with her new single 'Never Be the Same' but now she's shared part of unreleased track 'All These Years'.

Judging by the ethereal teaser, it sounds like 'All These Years' is going to be sublime.

Seriously, we reckon that Camila is about to release one of the albums of the year.

We cannot wait to hear 'All These Years' in full and the rest of Camila. Camila announced the 10 song tracklist for the self-titled album just before Christmas and it looks like we will get a chance to hear excerpts of EACH song over the next few days.

From titles alone 'Inside Out' and 'Consequences' both sound like they are hits.

'Shes Loves Control' follows 'All These Years' on the album's tracklist.

Hopefully, we get the chance to hear to some of it today or tomorrow.

Words: Sam Prance

