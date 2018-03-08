Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video

We've been obsessed with 'Never Be the Same' ever since Camila Cabello released it last December. From its epic production to its massive chorus, there's no question that Camila has blessed us with one of the best singles of the year so far. It's perfect.

And now, after months of anticipation, Camila has finally shared its music video and it's just as amazing as you would expect.

WATCH CAMILA'S BRILLIANT 'HAVANA' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics Hey



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na, ah

All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)

There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)

Havana, ooh na-na (uh)



He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)

When he came in the room

He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)

But I can't without you

I knew him forever in a minute (hey)

That summer night in June

And papa says he got malo in him (uh)

He got me feelin' like...



Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (ayy)

I knew it when I met him (ayy), I loved him when I left him

Got me feelin' like, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And then I had to tell him, I had to go

Oh na-na-na-na-na (woo)



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)

All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na



Jeffery, just graduated, fresh on campus, mmm

Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn (fresh out East Atlanta)

Bump on her bumper like a traffic jam

Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)

Back it on me

Shawty cravin' on me, get to eatin' on me (on me)

She waited on me (then what?)

Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)

This is history in the makin', on me (on me)

Point blank, close range, that B

If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)

I was gettin' mula, baby



Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)

He took me back (uh huh) to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh, no)

All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na



Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (oo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Take me back, back, back like...

Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, babe)

Take me back, back, back like...

Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, yeah)

Take me back, back, back like...

Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, babe)

Take me back, back, back

Hey, hey...

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (hey)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (hey)

Take me back to my Havana...



Havana, ooh na-na (hey)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (oh, yeah)

He took me back to East Atlanta, (ayy, ayy) na-na-na

All of my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na



Uh huh

Oh, na-na-na (oh, na, yeah)

Oh, na-na-na

Oh, na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)

Oh, na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

CAMILIZERS ASSEMBLE. YOU CAN WATCH THE INCREDIBLE 'NEVER BE THE SAME' VISUAL RIGHT THIS MINUTE.

Camila began teasing the feature with an array of dramatic posters on Monday and we're happy to confirm that it lives up to the hype. Grant Singer (Lorde, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift) directed it and it is everything that we hoped that it would be and more.

Writhing around in an array of gorgeous looks, Camila puts the spotlight on the song and her undeniable talent. We love it.

'Never Be the Same' is already an international hit. Since it came out, it has reached Number 7 on the UK charts and this week it climbed to a new peak of Number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. With its visual out now, we think that it will rise even higher.

It could even become as big as 'Havana'. As it stands, the single has been streamed 182 million times on Spotify alone.

The smash has also been certified Platinum in Australia, Gold in Canada and New Zealand and Silver in the UK so far.

[Getty]

Camila is performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday and we cannot wait to witness her.

Fingers crossed that she brings the 'Never Be the Same' video to life on stage. It would be stunning.

Words: Sam Prance