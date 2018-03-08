Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video

You NEED to see this...

Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 13:09

We've been obsessed with 'Never Be the Same' ever since Camila Cabello released it last December. From its epic production to its massive chorus, there's no question that Camila has blessed us with one of the best singles of the year so far. It's perfect.

And now, after months of anticipation, Camila has finally shared its music video and it's just as amazing as you would expect.

WATCH CAMILA'S BRILLIANT 'HAVANA' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Hey

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na, ah
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)
When he came in the room
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)
But I can't without you
I knew him forever in a minute (hey)
That summer night in June
And papa says he got malo in him (uh)
He got me feelin' like...

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (ayy)
I knew it when I met him (ayy), I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And then I had to tell him, I had to go
Oh na-na-na-na-na (woo)

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Jeffery, just graduated, fresh on campus, mmm
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn (fresh out East Atlanta)
Bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me
Shawty cravin' on me, get to eatin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin', on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, baby

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)
He took me back (uh huh) to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh, no)
All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (oo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like...
Ooh na-na, oh, na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back
Hey, hey...
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (hey)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my Havana...

Havana, ooh na-na (hey)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, (ayy, ayy) na-na-na
All of my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh, na-na-na (oh, na, yeah)
Oh, na-na-na
Oh, na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh, na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

CAMILIZERS ASSEMBLE. YOU CAN WATCH THE INCREDIBLE  'NEVER BE THE SAME' VISUAL RIGHT THIS MINUTE.

Camila began teasing the feature with an array of dramatic posters on Monday and we're happy to confirm that it lives up to the hype. Grant Singer (Lorde, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift) directed it and it is everything that we hoped that it would be and more.

Writhing around in an array of gorgeous looks, Camila puts the spotlight on the song and her undeniable talent. We love it.

Camila Cabello - Never Be the Same

'Never Be the Same' is already an international hit. Since it came out, it has reached Number 7 on the UK charts and this week it climbed to a new peak of Number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. With its visual out now, we think that it will rise even higher.

It could even become as big as 'Havana'. As it stands, the single has been streamed 182 million times on Spotify alone. 

The smash has also been certified Platinum in Australia, Gold in Canada and New Zealand and Silver in the UK so far.

[Getty]

Camila is performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday and we cannot wait to witness her.

Fingers crossed that she brings the 'Never Be the Same' video to life on stage. It would be stunning.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
YUNGBLUD
Get to Know: YUNGBLUD
A GIF Guide To Dumping Someone
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
DJ Khaled &amp; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Kendall And Kylie Jenner 'Slapped With A $57,000 Fine' For Unpaid Rent?
Demi Lovato Is A Seasoned Pro At Sliding In The DMs And We Should All Be More Like Her
Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Kylie Jenner&#039;s new ring
Kylie Jenner Has A New Ring On Her Wedding Finger And It's Special Meaning Will Make Your Heart Burst
I'm A Guy And I'm A Feminist. Here's Why You Should Be Too
Gals: Here Are 10 F**ks You Should Stop Giving
How To Be Unapologetic In Everything You Do
Years &amp; Years
Years & Years Return with Stunning 'Sanctify' Music Video

More From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Is Releasing the ‘Never Be the Same’ Video This Week
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Adds Extra Dates to Tour Due to High Demand
Camila Cabello performing &#039;Havana&#039; on The Ellen Show in January 2018
Camila Cabello Reaches New Streaming Milestone with 'OMG'
Camila Cabello visits SiriusXM Studios on January 12, 2018 in New York City
Camila Cabello Reveals All In Amazing 'Made in Miami' Film
Camila Cabello
BRITs 2018: Camila Cabello Fangirls Over Kendrick Lamar on Twitter
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reaches One Billion Spotify Streams with 'Camila'
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello Appears to Be Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Announces New 'Never Be the Same' Tour
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Rita Ora Lead Huge Isle of Wight Festival Line-Up
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Appears to Tease the 'Never Be the Same' Visual

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: I Was A Broken Person
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care