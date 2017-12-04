Camila Cabello Slays 'Havana' Performance At Billboard's Women In Music 2017
The singer transformed the hit for a stunning, near-cabaret rendition...
Every Camila Cabello performance gives us something new and her latest is no different.
The singer was honoured with the Breakthrough Award at Billboard's annual Women In Music event and took to the stage to perform her number one hit 'Havana' for the star-studded crowd.
Opting for a low-key vibe to fit the laidback event, she let her vocals shine through with an acoustic rendition of the Latin-infused hit.
Dressed in a floor-length evening gown, Camila was the epitome of glamour as she delivered the flawless performance.
She switched things up from the performance even further with incredible vocal runs, ad-libbing for days, leaving the audience stunned.
It's super impressive to see how the 'OMG' singer transforms 'Havana' with every performance, from the massive production at the 2017 MTV EMA to this intimate, almost-cabaret setting.
'Havana' spends its fifth week at the top of the UK Singles Chart this week, tying Adele's record for the longest-running lead female Number 1 this decade.
'Someone Like You' spent 5 weeks at the top back in 2011, making this the most successful female hit in six years.
Can 'Havana' make it to six weeks? If so then Camila will officially be the Queen of the 2010s.
Words: Ross McNeilage
