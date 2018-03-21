Camila Cabello Slays 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen

Not a day seems to go by without Camila Cabello doing something amazing. Whether she's breaking chart records with her UK/US Number 1 single 'Havana' or winning major awards at ceremonies including the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she's always killing it.

Today the superstar delivered a stunning performance of 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen and we are in awe.

View the lyrics Something must've gone wrong in my brain

Got your chemicals all in my veins

Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain

Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane

Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight

Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me



Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need

All I need, yeah, you're all I need



It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same



Sneaking in LA when the lights are low

Off of one touch I could overdose

You said, "stop playing it safe, girl, I wanna see you lose control"

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine



Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need

All I need, yeah, you're all I need

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

I'll never be the same

You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)



You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head

I'm saying it's you, babe



And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame (you're to blame)

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same

It's you, babe

And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You're to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same Writer(s): Camila Cabello, Rami Dawod, Noonie Bao, Adam King Feeney, Jacob Ludwig Olofsson, Sasha Yatchenko Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Taking to the Ellen stage in a gorgeous black ensemble with pearls, Camila sings her new single like only she can. From the sultry low register of the verses to the epic high notes of the chorus, Camila performs every second of 'Never Be the Same' effortlessly.

Seriously, watching it is like a masterclass in being a popstar. We could watch her sing every single day.

This marks the fourth time that Camila has performed as a soloist on Ellen. The 'OMG' hitmaker previously sang her huge Shawn Mendes duet 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and her incredible Machine Gun Kelly collaboration 'Bad Things' on the show.

Not to mention, she also wowed Ellen's audience with an instantly memorable performance of 'Havana'.

Camila turned Ellen's set into a glamorous nightclub as she powered through her international smash.

With plenty more potential hit singles on her album, we hope that Camila returns to Ellen soon.

She never fails to impress us with her performances and we would love to see more of them.

Words: Sam Prance