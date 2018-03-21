Camila Cabello Slays 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen
Not a day seems to go by without Camila Cabello doing something amazing. Whether she's breaking chart records with her UK/US Number 1 single 'Havana' or winning major awards at ceremonies including the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she's always killing it.
Today the superstar delivered a stunning performance of 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen and we are in awe.
Got your chemicals all in my veins
Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain
Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane
Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight
Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me
Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
Sneaking in LA when the lights are low
Off of one touch I could overdose
You said, "stop playing it safe, girl, I wanna see you lose control"
Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine
Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need
All I need, yeah, you're all I need
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head (I blame)
You're in my blood, you're in my veins, you're in my head
I'm saying it's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame (you're to blame)
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same
It's you, babe
And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe
And I could try to run, but it would be useless
You're to blame
Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never ever, ever be the same
Taking to the Ellen stage in a gorgeous black ensemble with pearls, Camila sings her new single like only she can. From the sultry low register of the verses to the epic high notes of the chorus, Camila performs every second of 'Never Be the Same' effortlessly.
Seriously, watching it is like a masterclass in being a popstar. We could watch her sing every single day.
This marks the fourth time that Camila has performed as a soloist on Ellen. The 'OMG' hitmaker previously sang her huge Shawn Mendes duet 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and her incredible Machine Gun Kelly collaboration 'Bad Things' on the show.
Not to mention, she also wowed Ellen's audience with an instantly memorable performance of 'Havana'.
Camila turned Ellen's set into a glamorous nightclub as she powered through her international smash.
With plenty more potential hit singles on her album, we hope that Camila returns to Ellen soon.
She never fails to impress us with her performances and we would love to see more of them.
Words: Sam Prance