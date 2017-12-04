Camila Cabello Talks Diplo, Acid Reflux, Niall Horan and More In MTV Asks

She is one of the most in-demand artists in music right now but that didn't stop Camila Cabello from sitting down with us for an MTV Asks... special to answer all of YOUR burning questions!

The superstar sat down with MTV UK's Becca Dudley to talk all things 'Havana', recording her debut album, Niall Horan the Cheetah Girls and studio time with mega-producer Diplo resulting in acid reflux.

Yes, that's right, Camila shared how early studio sessions would make her so nervous that she'd be in need of some Pepto-Bismol. Not quite the glam studio life we imagined, we must say.

After recording two albums with former band Fifth Harmony, we'd expect Camila to have felt like a pro in the studio but she admits that the early stages of her album were filled with nerves.

"The first time that we [Camila and Diplo] had a writing session together I was so nervous that I got acid reflux," she said. "Emotionally, I don't know why, I'm just a very visceral person. I can just feel it in my body so it was just like that for the first few months."

She explains that she felt she had to prove her worth as a songwriter to collaborators, and has built up confidence gradually over time through working with different people.

While acid issues should be kept in the past, Camila is more than happy to revisit Harry Potter, The Godfather and The Cheetah Girls as she reveals some of her firsts and favourites.

One of her favourite things at the moment? The one and only Niall Horan's solo music, as she says "I love 'Slow Hands'." Queen of taste!

Words: Ross McNeilage

