Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Talks Diplo, Acid Reflux, Niall Horan and More In MTV Asks

The 'Havana' star reveals her studio nerves and recalls recording her debut album in MTV Asks Camila Cabello...

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 15:40

She is one of the most in-demand artists in music right now but that didn't stop Camila Cabello from sitting down with us for an MTV Asks... special to answer all of YOUR burning questions!

The superstar sat down with MTV UK's Becca Dudley to talk all things 'Havana', recording her debut album, Niall Horan the Cheetah Girls and studio time with mega-producer Diplo resulting in acid reflux.

Yes, that's right, Camila shared how early studio sessions would make her so nervous that she'd be in need of some Pepto-Bismol. Not quite the glam studio life we imagined, we must say.

After recording two albums with former band Fifth Harmony, we'd expect Camila to have felt like a pro in the studio but she admits that the early stages of her album were filled with nerves.

"The first time that we [Camila and Diplo] had a writing session together I was so nervous that I got acid reflux," she said. "Emotionally, I don't know why, I'm just a very visceral person. I can just feel it in my body so it was just like that for the first few months."

She explains that she felt she had to prove her worth as a songwriter to collaborators, and has built up confidence gradually over time through working with different people.

[Getty]

While acid issues should be kept in the past, Camila is more than happy to revisit Harry Potter, The Godfather and The Cheetah Girls as she reveals some of her firsts and favourites.

One of her favourite things at the moment? The one and only Niall Horan's solo music, as she says "I love 'Slow Hands'." Queen of taste!

Watch the full MTV Asks... Camila Cabello clip up top and look out for more this week!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO PERFORM 'HAVANA' AT THE 2017 MTV EMA BELOW

More From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello by Andreas Yiasoumi for tmrw
Camila Cabello Talks Diplo, Acid Reflux, Niall Horan and More In MTV Asks
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Writes Heartfelt Billboard Women in Music Instragram Post
Honoree Camila Cabello (L) and Diplo perform onstage at Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Camila Cabello Slays 'Havana' Performance At Billboard's Women In Music 2017
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Spends A Fifth Week At Number 1
MTV Asks Camila Cabello
MTV Asks
Camila Cabello Answers YOUR Fan Questions In MTV Asks | MTV Music
MTV Asks Camila Cabello
MTV Asks
Camila Cabello Talks ‘Havana’ Success & Counting Justin Bieber As A Fan In MTV Asks | MTV Music
Camila Cabello by Andreas Yiasoumi for tmrw
Camila Cabello Covers tmrw's Birthday Issue With Connor Franta and More
Camila Cabello attends the Latin Recording Academy&#039;s 2017 Person Of The Year Gala on November 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, California
Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready
Camila Cabello Confirms Album Title Change
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Goes Platinum in the US
Camila Cabello performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Camila Cabello Drops Spanglish ‘Havana’ Remix With Daddy Yankee
Camila Cabello
2017 MTV EMA: Camila Cabello Reveals That She's a Massive Stormzy Fan

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Have Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Been On A Date? Fans Are Convinced Because Of These Pictures
Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey have discussed getting married but it won&#039;t happen for a while
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Are ‘Talking About Marriage’
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Have Split As Another Love Island Couple Call It Quits
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On What Gaz Beadle Will Be Like As A Father
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project